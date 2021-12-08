Johnny Mathis talks about epic Christmas album that helped make him 'Voice of Christmas'

Johnny Mathis’ upcoming concert at the River Spirit Casino Resort isn’t quite a homecoming show (he was born about 100 miles south of the Oklahoma border in Gilmer, Texas), but it is a Christmas show, which means he will be on familiar turf.
Mathis, celebrating 65 years in the music industry, has long been known as “the voice of Christmas.”
Credit the nickname in part to him recording one of the biggest-selling Christmas albums of all time. Since being released in 1958, the album — “Merry Christmas” — has gone five times platinum, according to riaa.com. It’s in an exclusive club of Christmas albums to hit the 5,000,000 plateau in RIAA-certified sales.
Mathis’ vast discography includes 79 original albums and, of that number, six are Christmas albums. Get the idea he really digs Christmas?
In a phone interview prior to a Thursday, Dec. 9 show at The Cove, Mathis spoke about his beginnings, his “monster” Christmas album and his passion for the holiday.
Mathis didn’t grow up in Texas. His parents relocated to California, where he was raised alongside six siblings.
“We lived in this tiny little house in San Francisco,” he said. “And Christmas was the best time of the year because you get a lot of free stuff, you know?”
With seven children in the home, and mom and dad earning domestic wages, it doesn’t seem plausible that anyone was getting expensive gifts back then.
“My dad and my mom were the most wonderful people, but fortunately, my brothers and sisters — and I love them so much — we didn’t give them a lot of ‘junk’ to drive them crazy,” Mathis said. “We helped them. They were always away from the house. They were always working to support us. So my brothers and sisters and I had to take care of one another and when I was 19 years old, I got a chance to make some recordings and make some money. I was over the moon. I was overjoyed because I could send money home to my parents.”
Mathis said his mom was his best friend and the most wonderful mother in the world. He described his father as a pal and said the reason he began singing is because his father sang at home.
“I listened to my dad sing and I loved it,” he said.
Lil’ Johnny developed vocal and vertical skills. A youth track star, he once cleared 6 feet, 5 1/2 inches in the high jump to break a record held by NBA-bound Bill Russell. He was supposed to depart for Olympic Trials in 1955, but, that same week, he was offered a recording contract. He chose Columbia (Records) over Olympia.
Mathis’ big break came when he caught the ear of Columbia executive George Avakian.
“Wonderful, warm human being,” Mathis said. “I was very fortunate to meet him at an early age. I think he heard me sing when I was 17. I was singing with a couple of my little buddies who were musicians. We used to go all over the San Francisco area singing and he heard me sing.”
Avakian told Mathis he would return in a year and maybe they could, you know, do something about a record deal. Sure, thought Mathis, who figured he had seen the last of Avakian.
“He came back the next year and signed me to a contract and I was off to New York to make my first recording,” Mathis said.
Avakian pegged Mathis as the next great jazz singer. Mathis grew up listening to jazz music. He said his dad was a “jazzer” and his brothers and sisters liked jazz. But jazz was not his destiny. His first album, a jazz-flavored record released in 1956, did not set the world on fire.
Enter music artist and producer Mitch Miller.
Said Mathis: “He heard me and said, ‘I like your singing, but I don’t like what you are singing,’ because that first album I made was a lot of pretty jazzy stuff and not very commercial. Fortunately Mitch Miller was there and guided me in a little different direction as far as my music was concerned and I started singing songs like ‘Wonderful! Wonderful!,’ ‘Chances Are,’ ‘The Twelfth of Never’ and ‘When Sunny Gets Blue,’ and, lo and behold, I became Johnny Mathis.”
Mathis recorded six albums from 1956-58. The sixth one was his first Christmas album.
Mathis said he made the album for his parents, who always made Christmas a “wonderful, magical” time. At that point in his career, he was early in his first contract with Columbia and it was a given that you did pretty much whatever the folks at the label asked you to do.
“But they were very nice people and I asked them if I could make a Christmas album and they gave me the go-ahead and I’m so happy they did.”
The Christmas album remains Mathis’ biggest selling album of any type. It peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s pop albums chart in the year of its release and was produced by Miller, who had a Christmas album of his own peak at No. 1 that year.
But Mathis’ first Christmas album, like Santa, came charging back every year to secure a place in history. The album peaked at No. 10 in 1959 and 1960, No. 31 at 1961 and No. 12 in 1962, according to chart historian Joel Whitburn. The album went gold in 1960, platinum in 1986, two times platinum in 1989 and five times platinum in 1999, according to data on riaa.com.
So, like the trackster who broke Russell’s high jump record, the album had legs.
The River Spirit show — 65 Years: A Johnny Mathis Christmas — will feature a mix of his greatest holiday hits and personal favorites. Asked for a Mount Rushmore of favorite Christmas songs, Mathis said, “Oh, my gosh. All of them.”
Continuing, he served up a reminder that he came from a large family and he talked about how meaningful it is to be able to share his music with the public.
Best Christmas gift he ever received? He paused briefly before answering:
“I love Christmas,” he said. “I love the atmosphere and the way people feel towards one another at that time every year. I can’t recall anything in particular about Christmas, other than the happiness that it brings me, because I think everybody’s in a good mood that time of the year and they like to hear somebody sing.”
