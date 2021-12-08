Johnny Mathis talks about epic Christmas album that helped make him 'Voice of Christmas'

Mathis’ big break came when he caught the ear of Columbia executive George Avakian.

“Wonderful, warm human being,” Mathis said. “I was very fortunate to meet him at an early age. I think he heard me sing when I was 17. I was singing with a couple of my little buddies who were musicians. We used to go all over the San Francisco area singing and he heard me sing.”

Avakian told Mathis he would return in a year and maybe they could, you know, do something about a record deal. Sure, thought Mathis, who figured he had seen the last of Avakian.

“He came back the next year and signed me to a contract and I was off to New York to make my first recording,” Mathis said.

Avakian pegged Mathis as the next great jazz singer. Mathis grew up listening to jazz music. He said his dad was a “jazzer” and his brothers and sisters liked jazz. But jazz was not his destiny. His first album, a jazz-flavored record released in 1956, did not set the world on fire.

Enter music artist and producer Mitch Miller.