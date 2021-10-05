Johnny Mathis performing at River Spirit

The River Spirit Casino Resort announced Johnny Mathis will perform Thursday, Dec. 9 at The Cove.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 8.
Mathis is in the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Guinness Book of World Records because his greatest hits album spent 490 continuous weeks (almost 10 years) on Billboard’s top albums chart.
In 2017, Mathis released his 79th studio album, titled “Johnny Mathis Sings the Great New American Songbook.” He is Columbia Records’ longest signed recording artist.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.