Johnny Mathis performing at River Spirit
Johnny Mathis performing at River Spirit

  Updated
Johnny Mathis

Johnny Mathis is coming to the River Spirit Casino Resort's concert venue, The Cove. Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP

 Paul A. Hebert

The River Spirit Casino Resort announced Johnny Mathis will perform Thursday, Dec. 9 at The Cove.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 8.

Mathis is in the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Guinness Book of World Records because his greatest hits album spent 490 continuous weeks (almost 10 years) on Billboard’s top albums chart.

In 2017, Mathis released his 79th studio album, titled “Johnny Mathis Sings the Great New American Songbook.” He is Columbia Records’ longest signed recording artist.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

