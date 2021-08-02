John Legend tour to include BOK Center show

John Legend has announced the second leg of his Bigger Love Tour, and the tour will bring him to Tulsa for an Oct. 7 performance at BOK Center. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at bokcenter.com.

In celebration of Legend’s seventh studio album, "Bigger Love," the outing will be the first tour in three years for the multi-platinum artist and 12-time Grammy winner.

“I cannot wait to come together with you after all this time we’ve been apart,” Legend said in a news release. “It is a celebration of love, joy, sensuality, hope, and resilience, and I can’t wait for all of us to get lifted again with live music.”

Originally scheduled in 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, the tour was reimagined for this fall while keeping in mind the importance of ongoing safety precautions and local guidelines.

A coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” Legend will perform in Tulsa for the first time since 2009.

