John Legend talks album, tour and Blake Shelton before BOK Center debut

I’m sure it was good for you to get back on the road. Do you get the sense that the shows have been good medicine for people who attend them?

“I do. There are a lot of folks who have been telling me on social media that this is the first show that they have been to since the pandemic. I know some people have gone to other shows prior to mine, but there are quite a few people in my audience who haven’t been to another show since things were postponed and canceled last year. I feel honored that they would come to their first show with me and I feel a responsibility to give them a great time. So I want to give them a great time and I want it to be celebratory and full of love and connection and inspiration. Hopefully they feel that.”

Did you hang in OK during the pandemic?

“It helped being a dad and a husband and writing music. Those were the main things I was able to do. I’ve got a lot of music written that is going to come out next year.”

Did shooting for “The Voice” take place as scheduled or did that have to be juggled because of the pandemic?