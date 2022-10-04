John Fullbright featured guest in Live From Cain's taping

Tulsa’s Grammy-nominated John Fullbright is the featured musical guest at a Thursday, Nov. 3 taping of “Live From Cain’s,” a public radio show for a live audience at Tulsa’s historic Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets are now on sale at cainsballroom.com.

The event includes a performance from singer-songwriter Kalyn Fay, one of the Native artists highlighted on ᎠᏅᏛᏁᎵᏍᎩ (Anvdvnelisgi or “Performers”), a new album of contemporary music performed entirely in the Cherokee language.

Fullbright will perform with the LFC House Band as part of the scheduled programing for the Music Cities Convention, a global conference taking place in Tulsa Nov. 2-5, which explores the use and importance of music in the development of cities all around the world. The concert will be livestreamed on NPR Music’s Live Sessions.

