 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Fullbright featured guest in Live From Cain's taping

  • Updated
  • 0
John Fullbright

Tulsa’s Grammy-nominated John Fullbright is the featured musical guest at a Thursday, Nov. 3 taping of “Live From Cain’s.”

 Kevin Pyle

Tulsa’s Grammy-nominated John Fullbright is the featured musical guest at a Thursday, Nov. 3 taping of “Live From Cain’s,” a public radio show for a live audience at Tulsa’s historic Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets are now on sale at cainsballroom.com.

The event includes a performance from singer-songwriter Kalyn Fay, one of the Native artists highlighted on ᎠᏅᏛᏁᎵᏍᎩ (Anvdvnelisgi or “Performers”), a new album of contemporary music performed entirely in the Cherokee language.

Fullbright will perform with the LFC House Band as part of the scheduled programing for the Music Cities Convention, a global conference taking place in Tulsa Nov. 2-5, which explores the use and importance of music in the development of cities all around the world. The concert will be livestreamed on NPR Music’s Live Sessions.

People are also reading…

50 things we're loving about Tulsa in 2022

Here's a preview of the Tulsa World Magazine's annual list of the 50 things we are loving about Tulsa this year. Call it our recommendation list of things to do, eat, see and experience.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Adam Levine’s cheating scandal has been ‘horrible' for Behati Prinsloo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert