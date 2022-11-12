John Ford Coley: Soft rock legend talks music, movies, sports before performance

Ever channel-surfed and landed on one of those infomercials for a 1970s soft rock music collection?

Those songs are capable of hooking you and reeling you in. It’s completely acceptable if you take the bait and stick around for the rest of the infomercial.

For instance: “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight“ by England Dan & John Ford Coley.

“I was talking with those guys from Air Supply,” Coley said during a recent phone interview.

“They had done one of those commercials for all the ’70s stuff. I said ‘Man, I am so glad that we came out in the time period that we came out in because we wouldn’t have gotten any airplay now.’ He said ‘What do you mean, man? Those songs were great. We would have gotten airplay.’ And I said ‘Yeah, but in the video age, we were all so butt-faced ugly nobody would have played us.’ He said, ‘Well, you are, but I’m not.’”

Since Coley was willing to share that story, you can assume he has a funnybone plus seriously good songs.

All reached the top eight of Billboard’s adult contemporary chart in the second half of the ‘70s. Take a yacht rock trip back to the decade when Coley becomes the next artist to perform in Church Studio’s legacy concert series. Coley is booked for an intimate (only 100 tickets will be sold) show there Friday, Nov. 18.

Said Coley: “I play piano and guitar. I tell a lot of stories. I tell a lot of jokes and funny things because I’m a frustrated comedian, I guess. I play some new things. I play a lot of the things Dan and I did. I go a little bit deeper into the record sometimes, so I might play some songs that you think are new, but they were actually songs Dan and I had recorded. So I play all the hits and we just have a good time. There are no politics. There are no controversial things at all. We’re just there to go down memory lane and have a good time.”

England Dan (Danny Seals) died in 2009. Here are excerpts from a Coley Q&A in advance of his Tulsa trip:

Until doing research for this interview, I never knew you and Dan Seals were from Dallas. I assumed from the name England Dan that you were from England.

“Dan used to mimic the English accent all the time back when the Beatles and the Stones and all those guys were popular. ... You ever hear a Texan try to do anything other than a Texas Southern accent? It’s quite comical. Dan would go around doing that and Jimmy Seals, his older brother from Seals and Crofts, actually gave us the name England Dan and John Ford Coley.”

You can tell you’re a Texan because you sometimes wear what appears to be Texas Rangers or Dallas Cowboys caps when performing.

“I do wear Cowboys caps. I used to really love football and then I actually quit watching it when they did what they did to Tom Landry. That was pretty much it for me.”

You were done with the Cowboys when they fired Landry?

“I was done, period, with football because it changed so much. I tell people now that the only reason why you watch football is you don’t know about bull riding.”

Are you into bull riding?

“I used to be, very much. I used to work at the Mesquite Rodeo down in Dallas. I helped my uncle because I worked with him. ... I didn’t ride, but I loaded stock and did all the stuff around there. I have had horses most of my life.”

Who’s your all-time favorite Dallas Cowboy?

“I think that would have to be (Roger) Staubach. There were a bunch of them. I remember Eddie LeBaron playing back when they were at the Cotton Bowl. One night we were at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and the Cowboys were playing the next day. I said ‘Man, I would love to meet Staubach’ because I met a couple of the other guys. Staubach got up out of bed and greeted us. I was never so impressed. He was just such a gentleman. He had that quality, and then you had people like Tom Landry, who, to me, he was quite a gentleman, as well.”

What do you mean when you say Staubach got out of bed to meet you?

“He actually was with Bob Breunig, I think. They were rooming together. They called him. He actually got up and got dressed and had us come up to the hotel room. He talked with us for about 15 minutes. It was really quite an enjoyable conversation. That whole night had a magic to it because I’m sitting next to Howard Cosell. I watched Howard Cosell on ‘Monday Night Football.’ I watched him on all of the sports shows and everything. He was a highly intelligent man, and he was very affable and friendly. The only thing I could do was sit there and think I am talking to the man who was the announcer on the ‘72 Munich (Olympics during the terrorist tragedy). That was just such a monstrous thing for me.“

Was meeting Staubach bigger to you than meeting a big-time artist in the music world?

“No. You know what? It depends on how they are. I have met some big people who were actors, etcetera. You have got ones that are just extraordinarily nice and you’ve got ones that are just jerks. So, to me, it doesn’t matter. It’s a different field. They are successful, so you kind of admire that success and you want that success to rub off on you. I am real bold about shaking hands with people and talking to them and stuff, because, again, you never know what you are going to hear or what they are going to say that might make a big difference for me.”

It can be scary to meet people you admire because you don’t want it to be a bad experience.

“I have had that happen. When I wrote my book ‘Backstage Pass,’ it was about 350 pages. I literally took out every person in there that had treated me bad, because I had bashed them. The only one I left in there was Mickey Mantle, and I thought, ‘You know what? He deserved it.’ ... And when you have those kind of things happen, it crushes you because I was a huge Mickey Mantle fan back during the day.”

You took other bad encounters out of the book?

“I wrote that book to be funny. ... There are a lot of funny stories in it. It’s not about bashing people or anything like that. It’s just about all the funny things that happened. And I met some of the greatest people that I thought were going to be complete jerks. Oliver Reed, he was on ‘The Merv Griffin Show’ and we were on that. Man, I loved his acting and I thought, just from his persona, he was going to be the biggest schmuck you have ever seen in your life. He was the nicest, most polite guy. It was a wonderful surprise.”

Soft rock from the 1970s hits a sweet spot with people. Tell me about that time in music history when soft rock popped.

“So much of it was new at that point. It wasn’t old hat yet. We had tremendous people that we got to tour with, like Elton John. Elton, I had never really heard of him before, but (another act) had some conflicts and canceled out on a tour so they threw us in for two dates in Minneapolis and Milwaukee. We just went out with our acoustic guitars. We had the record out on A&M, but we didn’t have any real action. They were just getting us gigs.

“So we played our guitars and we were done in five minutes on the sound check and the sound crew looked at us and said ‘That’s it? You’re done?’ We said ‘We’re done.’ They said, ‘Are you kidding? Really? Tour with us all the time’ because it was less work for them. And then we ended up playing a gig with Elton in San Diego. We all got along really well and the next thing I know we get a call from them saying Elton’s going to be playing in England for a month and he wants you guys to come open for him. So that was great.

“We toured with people like Bread. It was really funny because I didn’t get along with my management at all. We were always at odds. One day she gets a call. Our other manager told us she got a call from a booking agent and he goes ‘What did Dan or John say to David Gates?’ She said ‘Oh, goodness. Probably it was John. He is such a loose cannon. What did he say?’ He said ‘Well, David Gates call me and informed me this morning that if I booked Bread, I am to book England Dan and John Ford Coley to open for Bread.’ She said, ‘Oh, it was probably Dan.’ That was funny.

“Carole King. (There were) just so many people we played with. Chicago. Three Dog Night. And we just had the best time. People were nice and treated us well and literally showed us how to live on the road because it’s an entirely different existence. We got a first-class, top-notch experience, plus the music was really good.”

You were between record deals, and the song ‘I’d Really Love to See You Tonight’ helped get you a new deal. Is it true a record executive picked up the song after hearing it through an office wall?

“Bob Greenberg was at Atlantic Records, and our manager, Susan, had carte blanche with him because he loved us and he wanted to make sure that we got a single. She would bring him in this song and bring him in that song and he would go ‘That’s not it.’ So she brought in (a demo of) ‘I’d Really Love to See You Tonight’ and played it for him. There was a knock on the door, and it was Doug Morris and Dick Vanderbilt from Big Tree Records, a subsidiary of Atlantic. Doug said ‘Well, Bob, what do you think of that record?’ Bob looked at Susan and said ‘I’m going to pass on that.’ She is dejected as all get out. And then Doug says, ‘Bob, are you sure you’re going to pass on that?’ And he goes ‘Yeah, Susan, I’m sorry.’ Doug says, ‘Susan, we want the song.’ And they heard it through the wall.”

And how does that impact your career?

“Well, that’s the song actually that started it all for us. Actually, Dan and I, neither one of us wanted to do the song simply because it was not something we had written. We kind of fashioned ourselves to be singer-songwriters, so we are going to write all the songs, and we didn’t write that. Some other guy did. But we did it, and what was so ironic about it was when the song took off, at about that time, it was the pay period from Atlantic Records. I saw the first check that came in for artists’ royalties for Dan and I on that song and I found myself going ‘huh!’ I called up Parker McGee, who wrote ‘I’d Really Love to See You Tonight’ and said ‘Parker! Buddy! How are you? What else have you got?’ I became very mercenary quite quickly.”

That’s a wild story that you got the new record deal because someone heard it from the next room.

“Well, first of all, I do not believe in coincidences at all. If something happens, it happens. There are people who can play me under the table and sing me under the table and do everything better than I can, but, for some reason, they didn’t get the deal. We did. We don’t know why. I’m not going to sit there and argue about it, but, again, I just don’t believe in coincidences.”

Dan’s brother was in Seals and Crofts. Was there a brother rivalry where Dan and his brother wanted to keep up with each other?

“Jimmy and Dan, there wasn’t a rivalry. Those guys were tight and they really supported one another. Everybody was happy for everyone else’s success. It wasn’t a competition.”

You opened for Led Zeppelin when you were in one of your early bands, Southwest F.O.B. I bet that was an education.

“We did two dates, one in Houston and one in Dallas. That was an interesting thing because there were articles written about that concert where it listed our names, and it literally said ‘Southwest F.O.B. flies over Led Zeppelin,’ so I guess we got the better response.

“And I was doing a film years later called ‘Scenes from the Goldmine.’ I was a drummer in a band in the movie. Timothy Schmit was the bass player. There were a bunch of good people — Alex Rocco from ‘The Godfather’ and Joe Pantoliano, who went on to be in ‘The Sopranos.’ These guys are all giving me a fit because they’re all hard rock and I’m soft rock. (They were saying) that’s sissy music. I said ‘I don’t know, man. I opened for Led Zeppelin.’ And they were giving me a fit over it. So I just said, ‘OK, no problem.’

“The next day I came in, and I had pulled the articles and I showed them the newspaper clippings. I said ‘Look guys, I don’t need to lie about this crap. I have done stuff.’ And they went ‘OK.’”

Eddie Money passed away. Did the country project you were producing for him ever get finished?

“We did about three songs on that thing. We did ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ and we did ‘Gimme Some Water,’ and I can’t remember what the other one was. We only did three songs, but it was actually never even released.”

I wish that would see the light of day.

“Eddie and I, it was so funny. We were like oil and water when we first met. He did not want me there. I’m struggling to keep up and, again, it was the soft rock thing. And then he found out I could do it. And then, at the end of the project, we are mixing some of the songs and he and I are sitting out there and in his rough New York accent, he goes ‘Coley, I was about to throw your ass out of here yesterday.’ And I said, ‘Eddie, if I hadn’t been a southern boy I would have up and quit on you yesterday.’ I got to be good buddies with him.”

It was going to be a country album of Eddie Money songs?

“It was pretty country. We got Vince Gill in there to sing and everything.”

Since you were in the film “Dream A Little Dream,” what do you know about the two Coreys — Haim and Feldman — that most people don’t know?

“I love the Coreys. We got along really well. It’s so funny. My whole job on that film was to really beat up Corey Feldman. First of all, I’m supposed to be there for three days. I’m there for like two weeks. So, my first scene, I’m supposed to throw Corey off of the stairs. I have been waiting to get into this thing the whole time, and he comes up and does his thing and he kind of pushes me and I grabbed him and I just flipped him down on the ground. He is on the ground going ‘oooh, oooh’ and he is all padded up. The director looks at me and says ‘You might want to try to be a little gentler on the next take.’ I was a little rough on him, but those guys were great. They were good kids.”