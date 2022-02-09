John Fogerty sets show date at The Cove

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty is returning to Tulsa for a May 21 performance at The Cove inside the River Spirit Casino.
Fogerty’s songwriting skills and unique vocals carried him to success as a solo artist and as the leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival. Hit songs include “Centerfield,” “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born
on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” and many others.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 11 at riverspirittulsa.com.
