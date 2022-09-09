John Calvin Abney takes 'record-making' trip before hometown show in Tulsa

John Calvin Abney picked up a diploma from Memorial High School 15 years ago and headed off to the University of Oklahoma to study anthropology.

Now: He’s a touring songwriter and music artist who will perform at a “homecoming” show Saturday, Sept. 10 at Vox Pop Tulsa.

So, Abney isn’t doing the anthropology thing?

“I would say what I’m doing is anthropology,” he said during a phone interview between tour stops in the South. “It’s the study of people, isn’t it?”

Continuing to make his case, Abney said, “There are so many different regional aspects of culture and social mores all over the United States. When you go to these places, you pick up on them. If you make yourself aware of them, it’s easier to kind of fit into the mix and better understand the people you are playing for and the people you are breaking bread with when you are out there, if you allow yourself to kind of sink into what they are doing and how they are living.”

Abney has sampled the country’s cultures to such an extent that he put 70,000 miles on his Toyota Corolla over the past three years. That may not be a record-setting road trip, but it involved a record-making road trip and, yes, there’s a difference.

Abney’s newest album, appropriately titled “Tourist,” was released last month.

“The way I got my name for the record is I grew up in Tulsa, but I was born in Reno, Nevada,” he said.

“Going back to some of the places (in Reno), like my first elementary school out there and the places where I first spent time kicking rocks and running through nature and where I learned to swim and ski and run around, it felt weird to go back.”

Abney said he felt like a tourist even though he was in the town where he was born.

“And the whole act of touring is such a strange thing because you don’t get to spend enough time in a town to really experience it most of the time,” he said. “You are always in and out, so you don’t get to experience it like you would if you were going on vacation or making a concerted effort to go visit a city or an area for something other than work.”

Abney visited a lot of map dots during the making of the new album, which he said was recorded in hotel rooms, garages, public spaces and friends’ guest rooms while traveling. John Moreland contributed to the album from his home studio.

The story of the album starts in Tulsa. When a lease expired here in 2020, he shed many of his possessions and trekked west.

“I sold a lot of the stuff that I just thought was superfluous at this point in my life,” he said. “It wasn’t some grand purge of my physical belongings, but I just got rid of everything I felt like I didn’t need. I gave a lot of clothes to Goodwill and gave a lot of things to friends who might have needed it and passed some furniture on. I put a handful of stuff in storage and carried with me a small amount of clothes and a couple different pair of boots and shoes and my recording equipment and I just got myself out to California.”

While in San Francisco, Abney began writing and recording material for the new album. Songs for the album continued to be birthed as Abney journeyed from San Francisco back to Austin, his current base of operations.

Said a news release about the album: “At each town and pit stop along the way, Abney paused to take in his surroundings and all the characters who weaved in and out of those new backdrops. The songs on ‘Tourist’ paint those scenes onto a new canvas, poetically examining the passage of time, the places we call home and how even the smallest of moments can leave a lasting mark.”

Abney, asked if songs were inspired by what he saw on the road trip, replied it was less about what he saw and more about what he felt.

“The geography of all the areas that I inhabited were, without a doubt, inspirational in the making of the music and the writing of the lyrics, but a lot of it had to do with internal space, just how I felt about being isolated and being back in the area that I was born — like the Bay Area and Northern California,” he said.

“It was really interesting to be living back in the area I was born in, but feeling isolated. Because I was alone for good, long stretches of time, it made introspection and meditation on the past and present and maybe where we are going easy to attain.”

Abney said he enjoyed writing songs for the album. He feels like those songs encapsulate who he was at that moment in his personal history.

“When I listen back to it, it definitely echoes those times,” he said. “It feels like another step forward and not a step backward.”

Abney learned from making the album that you don’t have to follow traditional ways of creation to produce something worthwhile to yourself. He majored in resourcefulness.

“I didn’t have that much stuff,” he said. “I learned to use what I had to the fullest of its extent.”

Abney will be joined by Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster during the homecoming show at Vox Pop Tulsa, 18th and Cheyenne.

“My dear mom lives in Tulsa,” Abney said. “I use Tulsa as a sanctuary for me when I am cutting through town. I can have a good meal with her and hang out with the dog and have some quiet moments in the back yard and hit up the Colony or the Mercury Lounge and have a drink with my buddies and get some good food and see some good friends in town.”

And maybe he’ll keep “doing” anthropology.

“In my mind, sometimes this is all just field work,” he said. “Maybe I will write some grand ethnography one day about all the places I have been and the people I have met and things. Who knows?”

