Joe Nichols coming to Hard Rock

Joe Nichols, a mainstay of country music for two decades, is coming to Hard Rock Live for an April 14 performance inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets are $24.50 and can be purchased at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. Also, the box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

A news release about the show said Nichols is known for bridging the gap between country’s old-school roots and the contemporary era. With multi-platinum success, three Grammy nominations, a CMA award and an ACM trophy, Nichols is known for hits like “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” “Brokenheartsville,” “Gimme That Girl,” “Sunny and 75” and “The Impossible.”

The Rogers, Ark., native has opened for Garth Brooks, teamed with Dolly Parton for a duet of “If I Were a Carpenter” and created a slow cover of Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.” A recent single, “Home Run,” was released in 2021, and his newest album, “Good Day for Living,” is set to be released this month. For more information on Nichols, go to JoeNichols.com.

