Jody Miller attends groundbreaking for facility that will bear her name

A groundbreaking took place recently for construction of the Jody Miller Performing Arts Center in Blanchard.

The Jody Miller Performing Arts Center bears the name of Grammy winning music artist Jody Miller, who was raised in Blanchard. Her most well-known song is “Queen of the House,” a response to Roger Miller’s “King of the Road.” She charted more than two dozen country singles and also achieved crossover success.

The 43,000-square foot facility will have performance and instructional space, including a 1,000-seat theater. Miller attended the groundbreaking.

“I’ve just seen the architect’s rendering of the soon-to-be-built Jody Miller Performing Arts Center here in Blanchard,” she posted earlier this month on her official Facebook page. “This honor means more to me than any other I’ve received. Thank you to everyone who helped make this project possible. I can’t wait to step inside once it is completed. Love, Jody.”

