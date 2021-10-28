 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jody Miller attends groundbreaking for facility that will bear her name
0 Comments

Jody Miller attends groundbreaking for facility that will bear her name

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jody Miller

Blanchard Schools Superintendent Brady Barnes, Grammy-winning artist Jody Miller and Rick Watts of CMSWillowbrook Construction participated in a groundbreaking for the Jody Miller Performing Arts Center in Blanchard.

 Jennifer Anne McMullen

A groundbreaking took place recently for construction of the Jody Miller Performing Arts Center in Blanchard.

The Jody Miller Performing Arts Center bears the name of Grammy winning music artist Jody Miller, who was raised in Blanchard. Her most well-known song is “Queen of the House,” a response to Roger Miller’s “King of the Road.” She charted more than two dozen country singles and also achieved crossover success.

The 43,000-square foot facility will have performance and instructional space, including a 1,000-seat theater. Miller attended the groundbreaking.

“I’ve just seen the architect’s rendering of the soon-to-be-built Jody Miller Performing Arts Center here in Blanchard,” she posted earlier this month on her official Facebook page. “This honor means more to me than any other I’ve received. Thank you to everyone who helped make this project possible. I can’t wait to step inside once it is completed. Love, Jody.”

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

First teaser trailer for ‘Lightyear’ with Chris Evans is here

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News