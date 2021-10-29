 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jimmy Markham tribute show set at Maggie's Music Box
0 Comments

Jimmy Markham tribute show set at Maggie's Music Box

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jimmy Markham

Jimmy Markham thanks the crowd after performing during a 2016 tribute to Leon Russell at Cain’s Ballroom. Markham died in 2018.

 Tulsa World file

The Blues Society of Tulsa is presenting a Jimmy “Junior” Markham Tulsa Tribute from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Maggie’s Music Box in Jenks.

General admission tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Advance tickets are available at maggiesmusicbox.com and bluessocietyoftulsa.com.

Markham, a Tulsa Sound music figure, died in 2018, one year after being inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

Scheduled performers at the tribute include Casey Van Beek, Bobby Parker, David Teegarden, Don White, Rusty Miller, Mike Peace, Stev Ham, Ray D. Rowe, Brandon Holder, Chebon Markham, Conor Culpepper, Gary Eldridge, James Groves, Pete Marriott, Mike Bennett and Steve Wilkerson.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top three new Halloween games

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hard Rock unveils display honoring Jim Halsey
Music

Hard Rock unveils display honoring Jim Halsey

  • Updated

Impresario Jim Halsey, who once operated the largest country music agency in the world out of Tulsa, was appreciative when a new exhibit honoring him was unveiled Wednesday at Track 5, the country dance hall inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News