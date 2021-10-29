Jimmy Markham tribute show set at Maggie's Music Box

The Blues Society of Tulsa is presenting a Jimmy “Junior” Markham Tulsa Tribute from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Maggie’s Music Box in Jenks.
General admission tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Advance tickets are available at maggiesmusicbox.com and bluessocietyoftulsa.com.
Markham, a Tulsa Sound music figure, died in 2018, one year after being inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
Scheduled performers at the tribute include Casey Van Beek, Bobby Parker, David Teegarden, Don White, Rusty Miller, Mike Peace, Stev Ham, Ray D. Rowe, Brandon Holder, Chebon Markham, Conor Culpepper, Gary Eldridge, James Groves, Pete Marriott, Mike Bennett and Steve Wilkerson.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
