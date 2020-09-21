Jimmie Tramel: Next-generation Tisdale: Montrae wants to help you through 2020 with this song

Why shoot a video? Montrae said the song is special to him, so he wanted to put a visual with it — and the message behind it — so people could relate.

Montrae and members of his recording group, The Friends Chorale, met at multiple locations in Tulsa for a video shoot that lasted about eight hours. Locations included Friendship Church, the Wayman Tisdale Specialty Health Clinic and the L.L. Tisdale monument. Sites were chosen to honor the Tisdale family.

The video will debut in November. Montrae said he is pleased and excited: “I think it’s going to do well and I think it’s going to bless the world.”

Montrae said he is doing great and “persevering” through 2020. The pandemic has exacted a toll on everyone, but artists and entertainers have been put in stasis because tour dates, concerts and appearances were postponed or cancelled.

“This time has allowed me to really sit back and just really revamp and allow God to speak to me and work on a lot of new music,” he said. “By the end of this year, we will have a full 15-track new record that we will be dropping.”