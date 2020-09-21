Jimmie Tramel: Next-generation Tisdale: Montrae wants to help you through 2020 with this song

Oh my gosh. You’re a Tisdale.
Montrae Tisdale had always known his last name was significant, but reinforcement came when a middle school teacher spoke the above words to him.
“I found out the significance of being a Tisdale, what it meant, the weight it carried and that it was a big name to uphold around the world, but especially in Oklahoma,” Tisdale said.
Globally, the most well-known Tisdale was Wayman, a three-time University of Oklahoma basketball All-American who played 12 seasons in the NBA. Wayman also was a musician and recording artist who charted a No. 1 jazz album. Gone too soon, he battled cancer and died in 2009 at the age of 44.
If you think the Tisdale name is only an entertainment brand, whether it’s basketball or music, then you’re shortchanging the family.
Wayman’s father was a revered pastor and community leader in Tulsa. Louis Tisdale spent more than 20 years as Friendship Church’s pastor. After his death in 1997, mayor Susan Savage announced at Friendship Church that the Osage Expressway would be named L.L. Tisdale Parkway in his memory.
“Reverend Tisdale worked for unity among all people to improve the lives of those less fortunate,” Savage said. “He was everyone’s friend and a tireless advocate for improving lives of individuals.”
L.L. Tisdale was Montrae’s grandfather.
Wayman Tisdale was Montrae’s uncle. (Montrae’s father, Larry, was among Wayman’s brothers.)
Another of Montrae’s uncles, Weldon Tisdale, became a pastor at Friendship Church and, like Louis, was an advocate for civil rights.
“There’s a lot that goes with the Tisdale name,” Montrae said. “I always tell people that, as a Tisdale, you’ve got three things to uphold. You can either preach or you can do sports or you can do music. I always chose the music route.”
Montrae, who was raised in Oklahoma City, is a Dove Award-nominated and Stellar Award-nominated music artist who returned to Tisdale turf to film a video for a song he co-wrote with Titus Glenn.
The song is “Keep Holding On.” If you’re sick of 2020, maybe this song will be good medicine.
“It’s a rough time that everyone is going through right now,” Montrae said, referencing the pandemic, unemployment and conflict over social issues.
“People are just feeling bad. People are losing loved ones to COVID-19. It’s important for us to put something out that can encourage the world to keep holding on and to give us peace even during these times.”
Ideally, the song will inspire people of all races and denominations and sexuality to, as the title suggests, keep holding on.
Why shoot a video? Montrae said the song is special to him, so he wanted to put a visual with it — and the message behind it — so people could relate.
Montrae and members of his recording group, The Friends Chorale, met at multiple locations in Tulsa for a video shoot that lasted about eight hours. Locations included Friendship Church, the Wayman Tisdale Specialty Health Clinic and the L.L. Tisdale monument. Sites were chosen to honor the Tisdale family.
The video will debut in November. Montrae said he is pleased and excited: “I think it’s going to do well and I think it’s going to bless the world.”
Montrae said he is doing great and “persevering” through 2020. The pandemic has exacted a toll on everyone, but artists and entertainers have been put in stasis because tour dates, concerts and appearances were postponed or cancelled.
“This time has allowed me to really sit back and just really revamp and allow God to speak to me and work on a lot of new music,” he said. “By the end of this year, we will have a full 15-track new record that we will be dropping.”
Montrae, quizzed about the best thing to happen to him in 2020, talked about things like figuring out who he is and being confident in that knowledge going forward. Continuing, he said, “Everything God has put inside of me has been for a purpose, and it is (meant) for me to put it out to the world and for me to bless other people.”
That’s the plan for the song — and the video.
Bonus: Montrae is adding something to the family tree.
“As I always say, there are big shoes to fill,” he said. “But the fact that I am the next generation of the Tisdales, I take pride in that, upholding that name and keeping my uncles’ legacy alive and my grandfather’s legacy alive and keeping it relevant and keeping it good.”
