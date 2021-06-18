Jimmie Tramel: Here's a fresh reason to pay respects to gone-too-soon music artist Steve Pryor

“Steve’s gravestone is not a gift from me. It’s a gift from all of those people, whether you bought a ticket from his memorial concert or you gave to the fundraiser, or you bought a T-shirt. Or maybe you shared his music. Even if you just offered positive thoughts and lifted the family up in prayer, you contributed to this memorial. So my thanks goes to Tulsa and the fans because they are the ones that put the money behind it. It’s their memorial. If you ever cared about Steve and his music, you guys are the ones who did it.”

In a Tulsa World story after Steve’s death, Paul Benjaman said Steve “became pretty much everybody’s mentor no matter what style they were doing. If you were doing stuff like him, he was the No. 1 guy and the reason you lived here.”

Continuing, Benjaman said, “He was the most important musical figure in my lifetime. He was the sun that everybody revolved around. He was Tulsa music for us.”

A Tulsa native and Nathan Hale High School alum, Steve Pryor began playing locally in the early 1970s with his own band and with others, including the Mighty Kingsnakes, The Neighbors and Old Dog Band. He shared stages with artists such as Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Paul Butterfield, Robert Cray and Russell. In the early ‘90s, he landed a record deal with Zoo/BMG and toured with the Fabulous Thunderbirds.