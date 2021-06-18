Jimmie Tramel: Here's a fresh reason to pay respects to gone-too-soon music artist Steve Pryor

Five years ago this month, 700-plus people packed Cain’s Ballroom to celebrate the life of gone-too-soon guitar hero Steve Pryor.
Pryor was 60 when he died of injuries sustained in a May 6, 2016, motorcycle accident.
In the tragedy’s aftermath, a tribute show was staged at Cain’s Ballroom.
Fans, friends and fellow musicians showed up to pay respects to Pryor, a man who repped Tulsa’s music scene for more than 40 years and earned spots in the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame.
A Tulsa World story about the tribute concert said there were more laughs and smiles than tears.
Five years later, here’s a fresh reason to pay respects to Pryor: There is, for the first time, a gravestone for Pryor at Tulsa’s Memorial Park Cemetery, final resting place of Pryor and fellow music artists Roy Clark, Leon Russell, Bob Wills, Wayman Tisdale, Johnnie Lee Wills, Billy Jack Wills and Sam Kinison (the comedian’s cover of “Wild Thing” charted in 1988).
Scott Pryor would love it if people came to visit his brother’s monument. Maybe, he supposed, people will go out there and listen to some Steve Pryor tunes and reflect on his contributions to music.
Here’s the question you probably want to ask Scott Pryor: What took so long?
The answer, unfortunately, includes more “gone-too-soon.”
Steve’s life partner was Tina Kay Collins. After his death, she began working on plans for his gravestone, but a cancer diagnosis thrust her into a battle for her life. She died 15 months after Steve. She was 52. They are buried next to each other and share a gravestone.
The task of completing the gravestone project fell to Tina’s sisters and to Scott Pryor. He said it took more time than anyone anticipated. He hoped to have the marker up by Steve’s 65th birthday or by the fifth anniversary of Steve’s passing, but obstacles arose.
Ultimately Scott was pleased the gravestone was in place by Memorial Day weekend. He said input for the gravestone came from both families: “We wanted to try to do this in a tasteful, simple format — nothing that was ostentatious by any means, but just something special.”
The front side of the marker is equipped with traditional details and features a photo image that Scott said reflects the relationship between Steve and Tina. At the bottom, from Psalms 25:1, “To you, O Lord, I lift up my soul.”
The back side of the marker faces the street (per Tina’s request) and lets passersby know that an accomplished music artist was laid to rest at the site. That side of the marker features Steve’s signature, his hall of fame honors and music notes.
The music notes aren’t random.
Jamie Oldaker, a Tulsan who played drums for Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, Bob Seger and others, recruited music all-stars for a “Mad Dogs & Okies” album in 2005. Frampton, Clapton, Vince Gill, Ray Benson, Bonnie Bramlett, JJ Cale, Taj Mahal and Willie Nelson were among recruits. So was Pryor, who, for the album, covered “Can’t Find My Way Home,” a song Steve Winwood wrote (and sang) for the English supergroup Blind Faith.
Scott said Steve did a wonderful rendition of the song for Oldaker’s album. The music notes on Steve’s gravestone are from the song.
“Hopefully we got it right,” Scott said. “The Tulsa musicians will tell us whether or not we did and, if we didn’t, hopefully they are not too harsh on us.”
Engraved, fittingly, below the notes: “Found my way home, John 14:1-3.”
Mission accomplished, Scott was asked how he feels now that the gravestone is in place. The short answer is “relieved,” but he also said there are many people to thank.
“People ask how did this come about? How was this done?” Scott said.
“Yeah, the family and I kind of worked with the design, but, really, this is Tulsa. For me, I look back and I thank Tulsa. I thank Steve’s fans and the many musicians he had the opportunity to play with, especially the musicians in Tulsa. He played with so many of those guys for so many, many years.
“Steve’s gravestone is not a gift from me. It’s a gift from all of those people, whether you bought a ticket from his memorial concert or you gave to the fundraiser, or you bought a T-shirt. Or maybe you shared his music. Even if you just offered positive thoughts and lifted the family up in prayer, you contributed to this memorial. So my thanks goes to Tulsa and the fans because they are the ones that put the money behind it. It’s their memorial. If you ever cared about Steve and his music, you guys are the ones who did it.”
In a Tulsa World story after Steve’s death, Paul Benjaman said Steve “became pretty much everybody’s mentor no matter what style they were doing. If you were doing stuff like him, he was the No. 1 guy and the reason you lived here.”
Continuing, Benjaman said, “He was the most important musical figure in my lifetime. He was the sun that everybody revolved around. He was Tulsa music for us.”
A Tulsa native and Nathan Hale High School alum, Steve Pryor began playing locally in the early 1970s with his own band and with others, including the Mighty Kingsnakes, The Neighbors and Old Dog Band. He shared stages with artists such as Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Paul Butterfield, Robert Cray and Russell. In the early ‘90s, he landed a record deal with Zoo/BMG and toured with the Fabulous Thunderbirds.
“Muddy Waters is one of my all-time favorites,” Pryor once said. “When I was 19 years old, with the Old Dog Band, I opened for him at the Cain’s. He actually sat there in front of the speakers for a little bit and listened to me play. Afterwards, he grabbed my hand and said, ‘Don’t ever put that guitar down.’”
Steve’s holding a guitar, still, in an photo image on the back of his gravestone.