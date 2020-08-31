Jimmie Tramel: David Frizzell shares Clint Eastwood story behind 'You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma'

Frizzell revisited details during an interview arranged in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the song’s release. He did not write “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma,” but he and West performed the heck out of it and his family tree has an Oklahoma branch. Relatives on his mother’s side are sprinkled throughout the state. He recalled many trips to Soper to see relatives when he was a kid.

Frizzell was born in a neighboring state. He said his father worked for oil companies and traveled a lot. When it was time for Lil’ David to be born, Dad drove his pregnant bride to his folks’ house in El Dorado, Arkansas. Frizzell said only one of his eight siblings was born in a hospital.

“I remember my second brother was born under a tree in Texas or someplace,” he said.

It’s a musical family. Big brother Lefty Frizzell, who charted 16 top-10 hits in the 1950s and hit No. 1 six times, is in the Country Music Hall of Fame. David started his musical journey by touring with Lefty from 1956 until 1960. “I was with him every day,” David Frizzell said. “He taught me everything.”

Frizzell was making a living on Buck Owens’ turf (Bakersfield, California) in the early 1970s when he called big bro with a request.