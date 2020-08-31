Jimmie Tramel: David Frizzell shares Clint Eastwood story behind 'You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma'

There’s a full moon over Tulsa.
I hope that it’s shining on you.
And so began the song “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma,” a David Frizzell and Shelly West duet that engendered positive Okie vibes upon hitting the radio airwaves in 1980.
“You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma” reached the top of the country chart the following year. It was named song of the year by the Academy of Country Music and was nominated for a Grammy. In 2005, it was named by CMT as the sixth-greatest duet in country music history.
And we might have missed out on it if not for a Clint Eastwood movie about a bare-knuckles fighter and his pet orangutan, Clyde.
“Any Which Way You Can” was a 1980 sequel to Eastwood’s “Every Which Way But Loose.” In the sequel, Eastwood’s character rescued Sondra Locke’s character from bad guys, but a real-life rescue came when the actor threw a life preserver to “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma” by choosing it for the soundtrack album.
It’s difficult to fathom now, but nobody wanted any part of “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma” until Eastwood gave it a vote of confidence. Prior to the movie, the record labels rejected the song.
“When I first heard it, it sounded like a regular old folk song,” Frizzell said. “Then when we started messing around with it, Snuff Garrett and myself and Steve Dorff ... and trying to put a little arrangement to it. When we put that arrangement to it and everything, that was a hit song. In my head, that was a hit song. And then when people started turning it down, I started thinking, well, I must be wrong.”
Frizzell revisited details during an interview arranged in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the song’s release. He did not write “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma,” but he and West performed the heck out of it and his family tree has an Oklahoma branch. Relatives on his mother’s side are sprinkled throughout the state. He recalled many trips to Soper to see relatives when he was a kid.
Frizzell was born in a neighboring state. He said his father worked for oil companies and traveled a lot. When it was time for Lil’ David to be born, Dad drove his pregnant bride to his folks’ house in El Dorado, Arkansas. Frizzell said only one of his eight siblings was born in a hospital.
“I remember my second brother was born under a tree in Texas or someplace,” he said.
It’s a musical family. Big brother Lefty Frizzell, who charted 16 top-10 hits in the 1950s and hit No. 1 six times, is in the Country Music Hall of Fame. David started his musical journey by touring with Lefty from 1956 until 1960. “I was with him every day,” David Frizzell said. “He taught me everything.”
Frizzell was making a living on Buck Owens’ turf (Bakersfield, California) in the early 1970s when he called big bro with a request.
“Man, I need a hit song,” he said. “You’ve got all those hit songs. Surely you can send me one. He said, ‘You know what? You need to come out here to Nashville. If you want to be in this business, you need to be in Nashville.’”
This is why David didn’t go: “Nashville is a great place if your name is Lefty Frizzell,” he said. “If your name is David Frizzell, it’s a whole different thing.”
David Frizzell vowed to never make the trek until he had a No. 1 record.
Another brother, Allen, is part of the story. Once upon a time, Allen was married to the daughter of country music artist Dottie West. The daughter's name, if you need dots connected, is Shelly.
David knew Shelly was special from the moment Allen introduced them and asked her to sing a little something. David took his touring band to Owens’ studio and recorded a few songs, including a duet with Shelly. David sent a tape of the duet to Garrett, a legendary producer. Garrett listened to it and asked David to send photographs.
“If you look anything like you sound, I’m going to make you and Shelly the next Sonny and Cher of country music,” Garrett (who had worked with Sonny and Cher) told David.
“He did exactly what he said he was going to do,” Frizzell said. “He made David and Shelly the Sonny and Cher of country music.”
Their launch included five top-20 singles from 1980 through 1982. The first one — “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma” — put them on the map. Said Frizzell, “It took two people that nobody knew and made us household names.”
Though record labels did not have faith in the song, Garrett did. And when he believed in something, he wouldn’t let it go, according to Frizzell.
Garrett served as the producer on the “Every Which Way But Loose” soundtrack and is credited as a co-writer of the title track, which became a No. 1 song for Eddie Rabbit in 1979. After record labels said no to “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma,” Garrett pitched the song to Eastwood when the actor was a captive audience.
“Clint Eastwood and Snuff were coming back from an art show around the Palm Springs area,” Frizzell said. “Snuff called me right after it happened and said, ‘I was with Clint. I was driving back (and) I knew Clint was not going to jump because I was going 70 miles an hour. I played him (the song).’ When it was done playing, Clint said, ‘Man, that’s a pistol. Let’s put that in my next movie.’”
Frizzell said disc jockeys around the world plucked “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma” off the soundtrack and played it. It garnered so much airplay that Warner Bros. Records released it as a single. Frizzell and West secured a Warner Bros. contract. “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma” anchored the duo’s debut album, fittingly titled "Carryin’ on the Family Names."
Any No. 1 song surely has some magic to it. Asked about what was magic about this song, the first thing Frizzell said was this: “When you hear Shelly West’s voice with mine, that’s magic right there. It’s just amazing how those voices connected. She’s the one that had the talent for that.”
The song reached the top of the country chart April 11, 1981. Frizzell, who had told his brother he wouldn’t go to Nashville until he had a No. 1 song, arrived in the country music capital that day.
“I stopped by the sign that says ‘Welcome to Nashville’ and I looked up because I figured Lefty (who died in 1975) was probably up,” Frizzell said. “I said, ‘See there. I’m a man of my word.’”
