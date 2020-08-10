Favorite cover songs?
Suggestions to get the wheels turning:
• Van Halen’s version of “You Really Got Me” (original artist: The Kinks).
• Johnny Cash’s “Hurt” (Nine Inch Nails).
• Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” (Dolly Parton).
• The Beatles “Twist and Shout” (The Top Notes/Isley Brothers).
• Joe Cocker’s “With a Little Help from My Friends” (The Beatles).
• Garth Brooks’ “Shameless” (Billy Joel).
Meanwhile, it’s obvious Kelly Lang believes cover songs are cool or else she wouldn’t be filling a new album (“Old Soul”) with them. It’s her opinion that people do cover songs out of reverence to the original artist. Cover songs are compliments, really.
Lang has released an introductory “compliment” — a cover of The Cars’ song “Drive” — from her forthcoming album, scheduled to be unleashed Sept. 18.
You can’t judge a book, or a music artist, by covers.
Lang, the wife of country music artist T.G. Sheppard, was raised in the country music world. The Cars are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But the material she picked for the cover album is true to her roots, and those roots stretch to Oklahoma.
Born in Oklahoma City, Lang spent a chunk of childhood in Norman. She said she still has family in Oklahoma. Relatives own and operate McGehee’s Catfish Restaurant in Marietta.
Lang, who comes back to visit, loves and misses Oklahoma. She said she has lived in Tennessee since she was 6 or 7 years old. Blame Conway Twitty for the relocation, but you also have to give credit to the country music legend for changing the course of her life and her father’s life.
Raised in Mississippi and Arkansas, Twitty spent about a dozen years of his adult life in the Oklahoma City area. Why? There’s surely more to it than this, but in 1973, Twitty told the Oklahoman he made his home in Oklahoma because he “just plain liked the people.”
Twitty transitioned from rock ’n’ roller to country artist during his Oklahoma years, telling the Oklahoman in 1989 that he was performing at a nightclub in Seminole in the 1960s when he decided to switch gears. He initially tried his hand at rock because he didn’t think he could compete with country heroes like Faron Young and Ray Price, but, of course, Twitty competed just fine and OKC was glad to have him.
Mayor Patience Latting issued a Conway Twitty Day proclamation in 1973 after he organized a charity softball game featuring country music stars at All-Sports Stadium. A few years earlier, Twitty opened a Twitty Burgers restaurant at 7200 S. Western Ave. in Oklahoma City with the intent of launching a chain featuring his pineapple-topped burgers.
“Man, never again,” he told the Oklahoman after the burger dream crashed. “There are crooks everywhere. This old boy has got to stick to something I know about. I dropped $700,000 on Twitty Burgers. There was just too much established competition in that particular fast food field.”
Speaking of money, Twitty needed someone to cash his checks, so let’s get back to Lang because this story is about her.
“My dad (Velton Lang) was a manager of a grocery store called Rudy’s Redbud,” Lang said. “Conway would come in and try to get his checks cashed at different places and nobody would cash them over the weekend. My dad, being the manager, he said, ‘I will help you. I will take care of you.’ ”
Twitty took a liking to Velton and asked him to be his road manager, a title Kelly’s father held for more than 25 years.
“I thought all daddies worked for superstars,” she said. “It was very normal for me to have artists like George Jones or Loretta Lynn or whoever call the house and ask questions of how to do this or that on the road. As a matter of fact, they both wrote about my dad in their books, how he helped them save money and took care of them, too.”
The whole grocery-store-manager-becomes-music-manager thing seems random. In hindsight, Lang said it had to have been a “God thing,” adding that Twitty’s 1958 No. 1 pop hit “It’s Only Make Believe” was her parents’ love song. “They were shocked to have met him, much less have a long-term relationship.”
When Twitty pulled up stakes and moved to Tennessee in 1975, he wanted everyone in his organization to follow. Lang said there were “probably 20 or 30 of us” in an Oklahoma-to-Hendersonville caravan.
Lang’s fate was sealed by her father’s career change. She began writing songs when she was 6. Dad bought her a songbook to spur things along. She knew, after getting an up-close view of how crowds went crazy for Twitty, that she wanted “some of that” — and she was determined to get it.
“There was never a Plan B for me,” she said. “It’s just truthfully in my blood. Any time I would think I should branch out and do something that was maybe more financially rewarding or something, I was sad.”
Positive reinforcement arrived when, at age 15, her song “Lady, Lady” charted in 1982. She and her mom (an Ardmore gal) burned up the highways and used maps (remember those?) to track down radio stations and expand the fan base. She once was a competitor on the Ed McMahon-hosted “Star Search,” a precursor of shows like “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent.”
Fast forward to several albums later, Lang has performed/recorded duets with friends like Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John. Her songs have been recorded by Ricky Skaggs, Lorrie Morgan, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, B.J. Thomas, Jerry Lee Lewis and her husband.
Asked how she chose songs to cover on the new album, Lang told a story about how her mother always had music playing and, because the music wasn’t strictly country, she was exposed to other genres.
“I used to roller skate around my carport to Gladys Knight, and I really thought I might be her, you know?” Kelly said, laughing.
In addition to “Drive” (the song picked itself because Lang heard it everywhere and took that as a hint), she covers songs like “Me and Mrs. Jones,” “Your Love is Lifting Me Higher,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Let’s Give ‘Em Something to Talk About” and “Easy.” She’s not betraying her country roots. She’s embracing her everything roots.
“Good music is good music,” she said. “These songs that I chose mean something to me.”
Lang hopes the album is comfort food amid trying times. She added a track after getting emotional while listening to Celine Dion perform “All By Myself” (a cover of an Eric Carmen song) at a concert in Nashville.
“I said, ‘Why am I crying? This is so bizarre to me.’ ” she said. “And T.G. turned to me and he said, ‘Kelly that would be a phenomenal song on your album to finish it up.’ ”
Lang mentioned the song to the album’s co-producer, who said she would be chicken if she didn’t try it. Never dare an Oklahoma girl.
“I didn’t have to put it on the album, but I felt the musicianship of this was so brilliant,” she said. “Again, who can beat Celine Dion’s version? But I just enjoyed performing it, and I think it was a nice way to end the album. Then you go through the pandemic and everybody is all by themselves. It kind of matters now.”