Jimmie Tramel: Brazos Valley Boys will help Cain's Ballroom swing again

“And the other point he made to me — he said this many, many times. He said ‘Be yourself. Don’t try to copy anybody. Do it your way, because I have done it my way.’ So that’s what we are doing. We are doing a lot of Hank Thompson tunes obviously on the 29th. We are going to do some Bob Wills tunes on the 29th. And we hold to the traditions to the songs pretty closely, but, in each one, there’s a little bit of us making it our own in all of that stuff we are going to do.”

Wills and Thompson didn’t hit Tulsa at the same point in history. Wills popularized western swing in the 1930s while working out of Cain’s Ballroom and broadcasting performances to states far away via KVOO’s powerful radio signal.

Like Wills, Thompson was born and raised in Texas, but found a sweet spot one state to the north. Both sampled Oklahoma City before making their way to the Tulsa area. Thompson moved to Candlestick Beach below Keystone Dam in the 1960s, according to Tulsa-based impresario Jim Halsey, whose 70-plus years in the entertainment management business began when he landed Thompson as his first client. In years that followed, the Jim Halsey Company became the world’s biggest country-music booking agency and artist-management firm.