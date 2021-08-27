Jimmie Tramel: Brazos Valley Boys will help Cain's Ballroom swing again

Bob Wills is the music artist responsible for Cain’s Ballroom long ago earning a rep as the Carnegie Hall of western swing music, but others made significant contributions to Tulsa’s rich western swing history.
The life and career of one of them will be celebrated this weekend at the historic venue.
Hank Thompson’s former band, the Brazos Valley Boys, will carry on his life’s work during a Sunday performance at Cain’s Ballroom. The 5 p.m. show, emceed by Public Radio Tulsa’s “Swing on This” host John Wooley, will serve as the official release party for the Brazos Valley Boys’ new album.
Thompson, who called Sand Springs home for much of his life, died in 2007 at the age of 82. On multiple occasions, Thompson let it be known that he wanted the Brazos Valley Boys to keep going after he was gone. Fourteen years later, the wish is still being granted.
“He didn’t want it to stop, what he built,” band leader Morey Sullivan said during a recent interview, adding that the Brazos Valley Boys honor Thompson every time they play.
Forging ahead was just part of the deal. Thompson also asked that the Brazos Valley Boys keep the quality of the music at a high level. Consider: Per a music industry publication, the Brazos Valley Boys once had a run of 14 years as the No. 1 country and western band.
Who better to judge whether the standard is being upheld than musicians who played with Thompson? You can probably name rock bands that are touring with a recognizable brand, but the group’s members are replacement parts. Meanwhile, every current member of the Brazos Valley Boys gigged with the band’s creator.
“Some more than others, but I think the ‘least’ person worked a couple of years with Hank,” Sullivan said. “I started in 1980 with Hank and will tell you that a couple of times, because of children and jobs and things like that, I ducked out for a few months or a year and then came back. But we’ve all been on stage with Hank. We know all the arrangements, his arrangements to the songs.”
Sullivan recalled a moment with Thompson that he’ll never forget. He said one of the first times he worked with Thompson, they talked backstage and Thompson said, “You know, I love Bob Wills, but I’m not Bob Wills.”
Continuing, Thompson said he would appreciate it if the Brazos Valley Boys weren’t heavy on Wills music when the band was doing its part of shows.
“We played a lot of Bob Wills, obviously, at different functions,” Sullivan said. “We did a 20-minute opener generally when we were doing a concert in Vegas and Reno and places like that. We would do Hank Penny songs and we would do Leon McAuliffe songs and things like that, but very little Bob Wills.
“And the other point he made to me — he said this many, many times. He said ‘Be yourself. Don’t try to copy anybody. Do it your way, because I have done it my way.’ So that’s what we are doing. We are doing a lot of Hank Thompson tunes obviously on the 29th. We are going to do some Bob Wills tunes on the 29th. And we hold to the traditions to the songs pretty closely, but, in each one, there’s a little bit of us making it our own in all of that stuff we are going to do.”
Wills and Thompson didn’t hit Tulsa at the same point in history. Wills popularized western swing in the 1930s while working out of Cain’s Ballroom and broadcasting performances to states far away via KVOO’s powerful radio signal.
Like Wills, Thompson was born and raised in Texas, but found a sweet spot one state to the north. Both sampled Oklahoma City before making their way to the Tulsa area. Thompson moved to Candlestick Beach below Keystone Dam in the 1960s, according to Tulsa-based impresario Jim Halsey, whose 70-plus years in the entertainment management business began when he landed Thompson as his first client. In years that followed, the Jim Halsey Company became the world’s biggest country-music booking agency and artist-management firm.
“I want to thank Mr. Halsey for helping us put all this together,” Sullivan said, referring to the upcoming Cain’s Ballroom show. “He was very instrumental in making all of this happen, as you can well imagine, I mean, you mention his name and suddenly doors open, you know?”
Halsey has a history of escorting country artists into uncharted territory. Thompson and his Brazos Valley Boys became the first country act to perform in a Las Vegas casino. They recorded a historic live album there, 1961’s “At the Golden Nugget.”
Thompson launched the Brazos Valley Boys in 1946 as a conventional country band. Soon after came a partnering with music associate Billy Gray and the band ventured into western swing. The Brazos Valley Boys’ flavor of western swing was “filigreed” with country, western and honky tonk music, according to bio info about the band.
Beginning in 1948 with the single “Humpty Dumpty Heart,” Thompson and the Brazos Valley Boys charted singles and albums in five consecutive decades and sold more than 60 million records. Among his No. 1 songs was “The Wild Side of Life” in 1952. He was selected for the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1989. Thanks to the Brazos Valley Boys, Thompson’s story isn’t finished.
