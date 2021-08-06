Jimmie Tramel: Bill Champlin, Kenny Loggins bringing music back to Church Studio

Grammy-winning music artists Bill Champlin and Kenny Loggins will perform upcoming shows in Tulsa, but the shows won’t take place at a music venue currently in operation.
So, where?
Hint: The shows will occur at a location thick with music history.
The Church Studio, formerly a recording studio and hangout for Leon Russell and music artists during the Shelter Records era of the 1970s, is in the final stages of a four-year renovation project.
Music is going to fill Church Studio again, and not just because it is going to return to its former status as a recording studio.
A legacy concert series is being launched at Church Studio to christen the Church’s re-arrival. Champlin, who spent 28 years in the band Chicago and wrote/sang the group’s last No. 1 song (“Look Away”), will have the honor of being the first artist in the series. Champlin will perform Sept. 30 at Church Studio alongside Tamara Champlin, Tulsa’s Grady Nichols and Nichols’ band. A photographic exhibit of Champlin’s musical career will be on display at the event. Tickets can be purchased at thechurchstudio.com.
Loggins (date TBA) will perform at the second show in the series. Additional performers will be announced in the future.
Tulsa is blessed with several established performance venues. Why was it important that Church Studio have one? Did it have one before?
For answers, let’s go to Church Studio owner Teresa Knox, who said this:
“In order to get inside The Church Studio during Leon’s time, you had to know the right people, be a session player or be signed to Shelter Records. Present-day, these intimate concerts are limited to 100 people. Our desire is not to compete with the extraordinary venues in existence in Tulsa, but rather open an opportunity for the general public to see inside the Church Studio while enjoying an event that celebrates the life and legacy of that artist.”
Knox said the musicians being booked at Church Studio are those that have a keen interest in analog gear, recording studios and/or a connection to Russell. Champlin and Russell, who died in 2016, have decades-old history. See a sidebar to this story for details.
Knox called Champlin one of the nicest guys in show business.
“He’s gentle to work with and knows that this show will help us develop a playbook for future shows,” Knox said. “He ‘gets’ us and has a heart for Leon and the church’s legacy.”
The original sanctuary (or “live room”) of Church Studio will serve as the performance area. Knox said performances in the “acoustically exceptional” live room can be recorded, videotaped and live-streamed.
“We can fit a small orchestra in the studio space (Dan Fogelberg’s piano will be there for Champlin to play) and a lot more folks,” Knox said. “However, we want to curate experiences that are intimate and unique. Our goal is to capture content that will help tell Tulsa’s musical story but also show off the Church Studio’s history and technical capabilities.”
Knox said the shows, though worthwhile and meaningful, require a significant investment. She hopes to enlist corporate sponsors to help cover costs and support the studio’s mission. Also, she said interest is “off the charts” in regard to artists wanting to record at the studio once it’s up and running.
“A lot of music was written this past year,” she said. “Musicians are ready to get out of their home recording space and enjoy a creative change of scenery, and what better atmosphere than the sacred ground of the Church Studio?”
Asked if the Champlin show will be the first event at “new” Church Studio, Knox said there will be two recording sessions prior to the show.
“We’ll have a series of openings for the general public for specific market segments,” she said, reminding that Church Studio will, in addition to being a studio and performance locale, be home to an audio engineering school and the Church Studio Archives. Church Studio’s appeal could vary for musicians, students, tourists and others. Knox said programming is scheduled through 2022 and Church Studio will open daily with docent-led historic tours.
Increased engagement on social media channels, a jump in retail sales and other indicators lead Knox to conclude people are jazzed about Church Studio’s return.
“Four years of renovation has created a great deal of pent-up energy,” she said. “We think the community is as excited as we are about the Church’s revival.”
