Jimmie Tramel: Bill Champlin, Kenny Loggins bringing music back to Church Studio

“We can fit a small orchestra in the studio space (Dan Fogelberg’s piano will be there for Champlin to play) and a lot more folks,” Knox said. “However, we want to curate experiences that are intimate and unique. Our goal is to capture content that will help tell Tulsa’s musical story but also show off the Church Studio’s history and technical capabilities.”

Knox said the shows, though worthwhile and meaningful, require a significant investment. She hopes to enlist corporate sponsors to help cover costs and support the studio’s mission. Also, she said interest is “off the charts” in regard to artists wanting to record at the studio once it’s up and running.

“A lot of music was written this past year,” she said. “Musicians are ready to get out of their home recording space and enjoy a creative change of scenery, and what better atmosphere than the sacred ground of the Church Studio?”

Asked if the Champlin show will be the first event at “new” Church Studio, Knox said there will be two recording sessions prior to the show.