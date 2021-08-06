 Skip to main content
Jimmie Tramel: Bill Champlin, Kenny Loggins bringing music back to Church Studio
Jimmie Tramel: Bill Champlin, Kenny Loggins bringing music back to Church Studio

Grammy-winning music artists Bill Champlin and Kenny Loggins will perform upcoming shows in Tulsa, but the shows won’t take place at a music venue currently in operation.

So, where?

Hint: The shows will occur at a location thick with music history.

The Church Studio, formerly a recording studio and hangout for Leon Russell and music artists during the Shelter Records era of the 1970s, is in the final stages of a four-year renovation project.

Music is going to fill Church Studio again, and not just because it is going to return to its former status as a recording studio.

A legacy concert series is being launched at Church Studio to christen the Church’s re-arrival. Champlin, who spent 28 years in the band Chicago and wrote/sang the group’s last No. 1 song (“Look Away”), will have the honor of being the first artist in the series. Champlin will perform Sept. 30 at Church Studio alongside Tamara Champlin, Tulsa’s Grady Nichols and Nichols’ band. A photographic exhibit of Champlin’s musical career will be on display at the event. Tickets can be purchased at thechurchstudio.com.

Loggins (date TBA) will perform at the second show in the series. Additional performers will be announced in the future.

Tulsa is blessed with several established performance venues. Why was it important that Church Studio have one? Did it have one before?

For answers, let’s go to Church Studio owner Teresa Knox, who said this:

“In order to get inside The Church Studio during Leon’s time, you had to know the right people, be a session player or be signed to Shelter Records. Present-day, these intimate concerts are limited to 100 people. Our desire is not to compete with the extraordinary venues in existence in Tulsa, but rather open an opportunity for the general public to see inside the Church Studio while enjoying an event that celebrates the life and legacy of that artist.”

Knox said the musicians being booked at Church Studio are those that have a keen interest in analog gear, recording studios and/or a connection to Russell. Champlin and Russell, who died in 2016, have decades-old history. See a sidebar to this story for details.

Knox called Champlin one of the nicest guys in show business.

“He’s gentle to work with and knows that this show will help us develop a playbook for future shows,” Knox said. “He ‘gets’ us and has a heart for Leon and the church’s legacy.”

The original sanctuary (or “live room”) of Church Studio will serve as the performance area. Knox said performances in the “acoustically exceptional” live room can be recorded, videotaped and live-streamed.

“We can fit a small orchestra in the studio space (Dan Fogelberg’s piano will be there for Champlin to play) and a lot more folks,” Knox said. “However, we want to curate experiences that are intimate and unique. Our goal is to capture content that will help tell Tulsa’s musical story but also show off the Church Studio’s history and technical capabilities.”

Knox said the shows, though worthwhile and meaningful, require a significant investment. She hopes to enlist corporate sponsors to help cover costs and support the studio’s mission. Also, she said interest is “off the charts” in regard to artists wanting to record at the studio once it’s up and running.

“A lot of music was written this past year,” she said. “Musicians are ready to get out of their home recording space and enjoy a creative change of scenery, and what better atmosphere than the sacred ground of the Church Studio?”

Asked if the Champlin show will be the first event at “new” Church Studio, Knox said there will be two recording sessions prior to the show.

“We’ll have a series of openings for the general public for specific market segments,” she said, reminding that Church Studio will, in addition to being a studio and performance locale, be home to an audio engineering school and the Church Studio Archives. Church Studio’s appeal could vary for musicians, students, tourists and others. Knox said programming is scheduled through 2022 and Church Studio will open daily with docent-led historic tours.

Increased engagement on social media channels, a jump in retail sales and other indicators lead Knox to conclude people are jazzed about Church Studio’s return.

“Four years of renovation has created a great deal of pent-up energy,” she said. “We think the community is as excited as we are about the Church’s revival.”

Restoring Leon Russell’s Church Studio

 

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Bill Champlin talks about Leon Russell

Bill Champlin, who formed the Sons of Champlin in the 1960s and was in the band Chicago for 28 years, will be the first artist to perform in a legacy concert series inside refurbished Church Studio.

A decorated songwriter, Champlin won Grammys for co-writing “After the Love is Gone” (a hit for Earth, Wind & Fire) and “Turn Your Love Around” (a hit for George Benson).

Champlin was asked if he wanted to say anything about being selected to launch the legacy concert series and about his shared history with Leon Russell. Champlain, in an email to the Tulsa World, said Russell and his Church Studio “almost owned” the record industry for a good little while in the 1970s.

Here is an excerpted version of the rest of what Champlin had to say:

To start with Leon: When doing session work in L.A., he was a big part of what has been referred to as “The Wrecking Crew.” He was one of the piano players and section leaders on too many sessions to even write down.

All that time, he was writing songs and it was soon obvious that this guy was the real deal.

At some point he went home to Tulsa and opened his studio there. What came on the heels of that is historic. He was writing for everybody and soon was singing his own stuff and that went through the roof.

You could say that Leon was on a roll. All the biggest stars in the business were trying their very best to get him on their team. (He hooked up) with Joe Cocker and the Mad Dogs & Englishman record and tour, which was the biggest tour of that year (and) one of the world’s most successful. (It was) all Leon’s baby, and working with George Harrison, etc., put Leon even more on the map. Hey, Leon ‘was’ the map.

He was touring regularly and was very cool to one of the second-liners on one of the tours: The Sons of Champlin, my band at the time. He said to our manager ‘You can have all the stage space that you need,’ which was novel at the time. Usually, headliners gave the opening act a ‘postage stamp.’ Leon understood how second-liners need at least a little more space to set up.

The Sons were a nine-piece band at the time. His backup band was basically The GAP band and Leon was very generous with those guys, especially featuring Charlie Wilson, who is still kickin’ it to this day. Leon knew talent when he saw it.

In Leon’s studio he produced an album for Freddie King, who had previously been a big innovator on guitar and Leon brought him back into the spotlight.

When George Benson picked up a mic, in addition to being a premier guitarist, he sang a Leon song, ‘Masquerade,’ and George went on to a much bigger career, including a Grammy Award-winning song, ‘Turn Your Love Around,’ which was written by Jay Graydon, Steve Lukather and myself.

In other words, a lot of careers were kicked into gear by Leon. Many years later I did a tour of Scandinavia with his band and CWF, Champlin, Williams and Friestedt, He was still baaaaaad to the bone and totally gracious to all of us.

Leon was really good to the people he ran across on the way up and on the way down. Elton did an album with him when he was struggling with health and he still came through like a champ.

Anyway, his studio in Tulsa was an extension of a great artist/producer/writer/player and one of the all-time greats. I’m really looking forward to the event that Teresa Knox has put together for late September at the totally refurbished Church Studio. I’ll be playing with a Tulsa staple and a great musician, Grady Nichols, and his band of monsters. Grady has been a friend of mine for quite a few years and I always love working with him and his guys. Grady, Teresa and the whole team will be making this a great event and Tamara and I are really looking forward to the event.

