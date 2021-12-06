Jimmie Allen announces headlining tour that will bring him to Tulsa

On the heels of a banner year that includes his first Grammy Award nomination, reigning CMA New Artist of the Year and ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen announced a tour that on April 21 will bring him to The Cove, the River Spirit Casino Resort’s concert venue.

A pre-sale for the Down Home Tour 2022 will begin 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 and run through 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. General tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at jimmieallenmusic.com.

“I’m looking forward to the Down Home Tour, my first ever headlining tour,” Allen said in a news release.

“I wanted to wait a while before headlining because I wanted the timing to be right. I didn’t want to rush it. I wanted to make sure I was ready, my band was ready, so we could give the audience what they deserve every night – which is greatness. And I finally feel like my band and I are at a point where greatness is something we can achieve. To everyone that’s supported us so far on our journey, thank you. We look forward to seeing you and a bunch of our new friends on the Down Home Tour.”