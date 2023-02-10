Jeremy Camp is co-headlining a multi-Christian-artist Winter Jam tour stop Feb. 19 at Mabee Center.

It will be a homecoming for one of the members of Camp’s band. Bass player Andy Davis is from Tulsa.

“He moved to Nashville, and he was probably 19, and he tried out for me and literally he won the gig,” Camp said in a phone interview.

“He actually played guitar for me first, then went to play for The Band Perry, and then came back about six years ago and started playing bass this time.”

Camp said Davis is excited to come back to Tulsa.

Camp has notched the most No. 1 singles among solo artists on the Christian Airplay chart and has 41 No. 1 radio hits across all formats, but his most known work is “I Still Believe.” It was the first song he wrote after losing his first wife to cancer in 2001. “I Still Believe” became the inspiration for a 2020 film of the same name from the Erwin brothers, who previously shot the faith-based film “I Can Only Imagine” in Oklahoma.

Camp fielded questions in a pre-Winter Jam phone interview.

How was the experience of your life being the basis for a movie? You’re really putting yourself out there for everyone to see.

“It’s very vulnerable, for sure, and you know that the way people are going to view you now is through that lens a little bit — not in a bad way, but they are going to kind of understand some of the grief and emotion that you went through.

“There is a vulnerability to that, and it’s hard and it’s good because I think I am able to share really deeper what God has done, even in the songs. I think the songs become deeper for people and I think, overall, it has been just a better ministry tool to relate to people and to break down barriers sometimes. It has been a blessing. Like I said, it is hard and super vulnerable, but I think in the end, overall, it has been a blessing to be able to just be transparent and real about what is going on in my life.”

K.J. Apa (Archie Andrews in “Riverdale”) played you in the film.

“He is incredible. He was such a joy to work with. I felt like he really took on the character with full passion and full dedication. It was pretty incredible.”

How was the experience of writing the song “I Still Believe”? Did it come to you easily?

“It was literally about two weeks or three weeks after my wife passed. I sat down and I felt like God really spoke to my heart and said ‘I want you to pick up your guitar.’ At first, it was like, I don’t feel like picking up my guitar right now. ...

“Of course I finally did and literally I just started strumming and what came out was, all right, I still believe in your faithfulness. I still believe in your truth. I still believe in your work. That came out first, which was kind of shocking because I wasn’t feeling that way. But I started really pouring my heart out. I was just saying “OK, this hurts, but I still believe.” So what I did is whole verses came out. The song came out so quick because all I did was just share what I was feeling. ... It was really sweet to see how God gave me that song at a crucial time of writing and healing as well.”

You’re OK with “I Still Believe” being your signature achievement?

“Absolutely. Ministry-wise, I have been able to really speak to a lot of people who have been through loss and hurt. I am OK with that. I share hard stories, and it’s difficult sometimes, but it’s worth it.”

Give me a music artist you love that might be surprising to people.

“Al Green. His ‘Soul Survivor’ album, I put that thing on and there is such a joy in that album. As a family we will put it on sometimes, and it’s so fun just to sing the song “Soul Survivor.” There is something to that album that I really love.”

How do you feel about Winter Jam?

“What I love about it is the diversity of artists. Not everybody likes every style of music out there, so what happens is you come for the night and you are going to like somebody because there are things from hard rock to rap to pop to kind of country-ish music. It’s a whole eclectic crew of people who really all do it for the same reason. They are going to share what God has given them, the gifts God has given them, and it’s just a beautiful night of celebration and ministry. That’s why I love being a part of it.”