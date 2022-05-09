Jenks music artist AleXa wins NBC's 'American Song Contest'

AleXa, a K-pop music artist from Jenks, was crowned the winner of NBC’s inaugural “American Song Contest” on Monday night.

Competitors on the show were 56 artists representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital. Each debuted an original song, and AleXa’s “Wonderland” was chosen the best via a compilation of judge and audience votes during Monday's season finale.

AleXa was brought to tears by the victory. Co-hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg announced that AleXa, by virtue of her triumph, will appear on the Billboard Music Awards, scheduled for Sunday, May 15.

Artists on the show were from multiple genres and levels of career achievement, from undiscovered talent to up-and-coming new artists and established stars, including Michael Bolton and Jewel.

The series is based on an overseas predecessor, “Eurovision Song Contest,” an international songwriting competition with a 65-year history.

AleXa is a 2015 graduate of Jenks High School, where she was Alexaundra Schneiderman. In a phone interview arranged in advance of the “American Song Contest” premiere, AleXa said people from her hometown know her as Alex Christine.

Atlantic Records will release songs featured on the series beginning March 21.

