Jenks music artist AleXa returning to NBC's 'American Song Contest' for semifinals

AleXa, a K-pop music artist from Jenks, wowed television viewers with her March 21 appearance on NBC’s “American Song Contest.” “Wonderland,” the original song she debuted on the series, has been streamed more than 1.1 million times.

AleXa will try to take it up a notch when she returns Monday, April 25 for the live semifinal round.

“American Song Contest” is a first-season series that features 56 music artists — one representing each state and U.S. territory — competing to be the last songster standing.

The field has been whittled to 11 for the semifinals. A news advisory said the semifinalists will take the stage for “elevated” performances of their songs.

AleXa said to be prepared for new visuals when she returns. She wore a white outfit and her hair was dyed blue the first time around. She’s dyeing her hair a different color, and she said the outfit will be a surprise.

She was asked during a teleconference about striking a balance between maintaining her individuality and still coming up with a song that is mainstream enough that viewers will vote for her on the show. She talked about how K-pop is going mainstream. She said “Wonderland” is poppy enough to capture the hearts of the American audience, but it still has enough K-pop elements to maintain her K-pop fandom.

Viewers can vote for their favorite performances on nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC app and on TikTok. Voting for the semifinals will open Monday nights and will close Tuesday mornings.

Featured video:

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.