Jenks music artist AleXa returning to NBC's 'American Song Contest' for semifinals

AleXa, a K-pop music artist from Jenks, wowed television viewers with her March 21 appearance on NBC’s “American Song Contest.” “Wonderland,” the original song she debuted on the series, has been streamed more than 1.1 million times.
AleXa will try to take it up a notch when she returns Monday, April 25 for the live semifinal round.
“American Song Contest” is a first-season series that features 56 music artists — one representing each state and U.S. territory — competing to be the last songster standing.
The field has been whittled to 11 for the semifinals. A news advisory said the semifinalists will take the stage for “elevated” performances of their songs.
AleXa said to be prepared for new visuals when she returns. She wore a white outfit and her hair was dyed blue the first time around. She’s dyeing her hair a different color, and she said the outfit will be a surprise.
She was asked during a teleconference about striking a balance between maintaining her individuality and still coming up with a song that is mainstream enough that viewers will vote for her on the show. She talked about how K-pop is going mainstream. She said “Wonderland” is poppy enough to capture the hearts of the American audience, but it still has enough K-pop elements to maintain her K-pop fandom.
Viewers can vote for their favorite performances on nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC app and on TikTok. Voting for the semifinals will open Monday nights and will close Tuesday mornings.
'American Song Contest' semifinalists
Ada Leann (Michigan): The youngest (17) performer, Ada Leann won the final jury vote spot for her song “Natalie.”
AleXa (Oklahoma): AleXa is a K-pop Artist from Jenks with a global following. Her song “Wonderland” from American Song Contest has been streamed more than 1.1 million times.
Allen Stone (Washington): A Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, Stone has played shows on every continent. His song “Consider Me” (from the album “Building Balance”) has been streamed more than 14 million times.
Hueston (Rhode Island): Hueston impressed judges in the premiere episode and moved directly to the semifinals with his song “Held on Too Long,” which has been streamed more than 200,00 times.
Jared Lee (Massachusetts): Lee has amassed over 80 million streams online, writing and producing for a diverse group of globally renowned artists, including Jason Derulo, Jordin Sparks, TIESTO and Michael Bolton.
Jonah Prill (Montana): Rising to fame through TikTok, this viral star has reached more than 13.8 million likes by combining cowboy charm with modern country original songs.
Jordan Smith (Kentucky): Smith is a season nine winner on NBC’s "The Voice" and successful songwriter for Celine Dion’s single “Ashes” from the blockbuster film “Deadpool 2.”
MARi (New Hampshire): Known as the "Latin Lizzo," MARi was a former contestant on “La Voz,” the Spanish version of "The Voice." Her 2021 single “Chicas Malas” received more than 5 million streams on Spotify.
Ni/Co (Alabama): From YouTube fame with over 8 million views to being featured on top Spotify playlists, Dani Brillhart and Colton Jones have a large digital following that continues to grow.
Riker Lynch (Colorado): Lynch is a Hollywood veteran known for his role on the hit show “Glee” for three seasons and as a former “Dancing with the Stars” runner-up. He describes his musical style as tropical-pop, delivering a laid back, positive, coastal vibe through his songs.
Ryan Charles (Wyoming): Charles is the first "redemption artist" to enter back into the competition with his song “New Boot Goofin,’” which has been streamed over 700,000 times worldwide.
