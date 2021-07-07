Jenks K-pop star AleXa has a global following

“Anything is possible, no matter where you’re from. There are a few other people who came from small towns in Oklahoma that have ‘made it’ (like Bill Hader! James Marsden!) so to say, and I take a little bit of pride in the fact that I’m on my way! I wouldn’t say that I’ve ‘gotten there’ yet, but I’m working my hardest to one day be on that level.”

You posted on social media that you appeared on an ad in Times Square.

“Talk about a dream come true! Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine being featured on a billboard, let alone in Times Square. The ‘Is It On’ (collaboration with Kuwaiti-Saudi artist Bader Al Shuaibi) has led to so many wonderful things, the billboard being a major one. Forever thankful for everyone who made it possible! Spotify RADAR & Warner Music, I’m lookin’ at you.”

How big of a deal was it that you recently co-hosted and performed at the K-pop Superfest?

"I was honestly so excited to not only perform, but also co-host Joy Ruckus Club’s K-Pop Superfest. Getting to perform is always a blast, and for this festival we had a worldwide global audience, which was very exciting! I’m was kind of nervous to be co-hosting, but thanks to the wonderful energy from the fans and my co-host, it went smoothly."