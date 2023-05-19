Concerts and events announced this week:

River Spirit Casino

Jelly Roll, a winner at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, will perform Thursday, June 22 at the Cove as part of the K95.5 Live Concert Series. Jelly Roll swept Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year and Digital-First Performance of the Year, all for the song “Son of a Sinner,” at the CMT Music Awards.

Air Supply will return to Tulsa for a Saturday, July 22 show at the Cove.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, May 19 at riverspirittulsa.com.

BOK Center

The Nitro Circus 20th anniversary tour will arrive Saturday, Oct. 14 at BOK Center.

A news release for the tour said an elite roster of top riders will be led by dual BMX and scooter threat Ryan “R-Willy” Williams, freestyle motocross (FMX) star Jackson “Jacko” Strong, WCMX pioneer Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham and more.

The tour will include Nitro Circus’ 50-foot Giganta ramp alongside the next generation of FMX kickers and landers.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 16 and will be available online at bokcenter.com. Register at nitrocircus.com for a pre-sale that starts Tuesday, June 13.

Hard Rock Casino

William Lee Golden and the Goldens will perform June 28 at Hard Rock Live. The show is free with a One Star Rewards card. William Lee Golden is a member of the Oak Ridge Boys and has a side group with his sons.

Cain’s Ballroom

Steel Panther is bringing its On the Prowl World Tour to Cain’s Ballroom for a Wednesday, Aug. 2 performance.

Margo Price is performing Thursday, Sept. 12 at Cain’s with support from S.G. Goodman.

Tickets for both shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 19 at cainsballroom.com.

Cox Business Convention Center

Mania, the world’s top touring ABBA tribute, is returning to Cox Business Convention Center’s Legacy Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 19 at coxcentertulsa.com.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.