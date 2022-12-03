Jean Rodgers, soon to be 92, has seen almost every BOK Center event

The BOK Center is turning 15 next year.

Jean Rodgers is turning 92 on Dec. 6.

They have spent the venue’s lifetime together.

Arguably the most familiar of BOK Center faces, Rodgers joined the staff before the downtown arena opened in 2008.

“It has been fun the whole time,” Rodgers said. “At my age, I’m not going to do anything that’s not fun.”

Rodgers said she has missed only four events in BOK Center history. Two were hockey games.

“When you hit 90, you don’t want to miss anything,” she said.

A fringe benefit of working at the BOK Center is the obvious one: You see a heck of a lot of concerts.

Rodgers, like many of us, is more fond of music from yesteryear than current music. Some acts don’t jibe with her tastes, but — full disclosure — her tastes are unusual. For instance, she digs Pavarotti and classical music. “But if I had to name a band, I would pick KISS,” she said.

Why KISS? The guys in the band.

“They are just incredible, caring, kind people,” Rodgers said, recalling an occasion when KISS went above and beyond for a Make-A-Wish recipient at the BOK Center.

“I think he was about 10 years old,” Rodgers said. “He didn’t live in Tulsa. He lived way off. But he wanted to see a KISS concert, and there wasn’t one around, so they flew him to Tulsa for the concert. It takes those guys two hours to get into makeup, but they got into makeup for that boy and entertained him like you wouldn’t believe. They had him on stage. They gave him a guitar. He came in the dressing room. They about wore that little boy out. But they were so kind. They didn’t have to do that. They could have autographed a guitar and handed it to him, but they didn’t. They donated most of the day.”

Rodgers gets strange looks when she tells folks KISS is a favorite, but everything falls into place once they know background details.

“The music is OK, too,” she said.

People person

A BOK Center concierge who assists premium guests, Rodgers was photographed for this story while working at an Oct. 31 Carrie Underwood concert.

A mini purple hat isn’t usually part of Rodgers’ work wardrobe, but, hey, it was Halloween.

“One Christmas I had a complete reindeer suit with hooves and ears and the whole works,” she said.

Remember, this is a person who said, “At my age, I’m not going to do anything that’s not fun.”

Asked why the BOK Center job is fun, she said it’s always nice when you can help somebody and make somebody happy.

Rodgers suggested that, considering the state of the world, we all need to be a little cheerier to turn things around.

“But the people (I meet at the BOK Center) are just so nice,” she said. “It’s just not a place people come to have a temper tantrum. They expect to have a good time.”

Randy Gavlik, who attended Underwood’s BOK Center show, said he enjoys seeing Rodgers as much as he enjoys the concerts.

“Is there a better concierge that meets you with a warm greeting and friendliness like Jean Rodgers?” he said.

“I don’t think the BOK could ever replace her. And when I say that, I think I’m not only speaking for me. I’m speaking for lots of people who look forward to seeing her every time they come to a concert.”

Gavlik said Rodgers is a classic example of age being only a number.

“She’s just a joy to see,” he said. “It’s not just me. It’s everybody that comes in there. We make sure she is standing over there on the other side of security so we can give her a big hug ... It’s everybody in front of me and everybody behind me that is hugging on Jean before the concert.”

Hugs aside, Rodgers has tackled myriad challenges — tickets, parking, you name it — in ensuring positive experiences for guests.

“Sometimes I get doozies and I kind of have to BS my way through it,” she said.

A guest once brought a child to a show that was somewhat age-inappropriate. Oops. Rodgers and the kid spent quality time together while the grown-ups watched the event.

Rodgers raised six children of her own, so hanging out with a little one wasn’t unfamiliar duty. Neither is customer service. She previously worked as a concierge at a Hilton near Oral Roberts University. Let’s assume she is wired to be a people person.

“I would raised very conservatively in a Presbyterian church,” she said. “I always wanted to do everything at once. Girl Scouts. Glee club. Orchestra. Band. In college, journalism. It seemed to me to be just fun. I don’t know how exactly I became a people person, but I don’t remember being anything else.”

Rodgers has, however, been other things, including zoo booster and TV guest.

Staying busy

Former Tulsa Zoo director (and Route 66 Blue Whale creator) Hugh Davis was a friend who often summoned Rodgers and others if something zoo-related needed to be accomplished. Rodgers said she and others started the Tulsa Zoological Society.

Rodgers once brought two river otters to Tulsa from South America. The otters needed to be quarantined, so she put them in an upstairs bathroom for 30 days.

“That was a bit of a chore because they have to eat live food, so I took them minnows every day,” she said. “It was a mess, but the kids loved it.”

She said a “beautiful” red tail boa constrictor shared a bedroom with her son. The boa went missing, and it wasn’t found until half a year later, hibernating in a desk drawer.

Longtime Tulsa television viewers may remember the after-school kids’ show “Big Bill and Oom-A-Gog,” which aired from 1959 through 1964 on KVOO (now KJRH). Big Bill was a cowboy and Oom-A-Gog was a robot. Rodgers made guest appearances, bringing animals from the zoo so children in the audience could interact with the critters.

So, Rodgers is a people person and an animal person who can’t seem to stay retired.

Rodgers retired twice before. She once was a boots-on-the-ground information gatherer for a research firm. This was pre-computer, so she knocked on doors and asked people for opinions. She said it was fun.

Then came the tour of duty as a Hilton concierge.

Funny thing, though: After you retire, you have a to-do list. It was her experience that you get all those things done in three months. And then, when people need something done, they target you for duty because you have time on your hands.

“The next thing you know, you are working far more hours and not getting paid and it’s time to go back to work again,” she said.

Rodgers was enticed to work at the BOK Center after hearing skeptics say no one would come to downtown Tulsa if a new arena was built there.

“It was not getting the reception we hoped,” she said.

Alerted that the BOK Center needed a concierge, Rodgers took a hard-hat tour of the not-yet-completed arena.

“When I went into that building for the first time, there was just something about it,” she said. “It just descended on me like a fog. It was just magic. I knew that I was meant to be there. It’s a dumb feeling, but I can’t explain it in a logical way. I just knew I had to do it. I still feel the same way about the building.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Aug. 30, 2008, and the Eagles christened the arena days later.

“It was a stampede from the first night,” Rodgers said. “It turned around everyone’s opinion, and we keep living up to it. We were the arena of the year for several years. Now newer, fancier, bigger ones have come along, but we are still holding our own.”

Kids of long-ago BOK Center guests now are old enough to have children of their own. They come to shows and get reacquainted with you-know-who.

Said Rodgers: “Hardly a week goes by that something from the past doesn’t pop up.”