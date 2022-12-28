Jazz guitarist Bruce Forman playing Tulsa shows

Jazz guitarist Bruce Forman is coming to Tulsa for a series of performances in January.

Forman’s shows will begin 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 Wednesday, Jan 11 at Baxter’s for Eicher Wednesday with Shelby and Nathan.

Other scheduled performances:

•Forman will do his one-man show The Red Guitar 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan 12 at the Equality Center in the Lynn Riggs Theatre as part of the cabaret series “Thursdays in the Rainbow Room.”

•Forman will perform a benefit show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan 13 in Sand Springs at the Performing Arts Building on the Charles Page High School campus. The benefit will offset travel expenses for high school band, choir and drama student competitions.

•Forman will front a jazz quartet 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan 14 at Lowdown.

For more information, go to bruceforman.com.