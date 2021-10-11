 Skip to main content
Jay Wheeler schedules Tulsa tour stop
Jay Wheeler

Jay Wheeler is coming to Cox Business Convention Center.

 Courtesy, Elite Media & Marketing

Urban Latin music star Jay Wheeler, closing his most successful year with a bang, announced his maiden “La Voz Favorita Tour” that will bring him to the Cox Business Convention Center’s Grand Hall for a Saturday, Jan. 22 performance.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 and will be available online at coxcentertulsa.com.

Wheeler recently released “BIOL-101” on the heels of his English language debut “Take My Life” featuring Tyla Yaweh. The song quickly surpassed 16 million views on YouTube.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

