Jay Wheeler schedules Tulsa tour stop

Urban Latin music star Jay Wheeler, closing his most successful year with a bang, announced his maiden “La Voz Favorita Tour” that will bring him to the Cox Business Convention Center’s Grand Hall for a Saturday, Jan. 22 performance.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 and will be available online at coxcentertulsa.com.
Wheeler recently released “BIOL-101” on the heels of his English language debut “Take My Life” featuring Tyla Yaweh. The song quickly surpassed 16 million views on YouTube.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.