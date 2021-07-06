 Skip to main content
Jason Boland & The Stragglers returning to Cain's Ballroom for Leftover Turkey show
Jason Boland & The Stragglers returning to Cain's Ballroom for Leftover Turkey show

  • Updated
Jason Boland

Jason Boland & The Stragglers will perform at the 16th annual Leftover Turkey live music event the day after Thanksgiving.

It’s a day-after-Thanksgiving tradition: A 16th annual Leftover Turkey live music show at Cain’s Ballroom will feature Jason Boland & The Stragglers in concert on Friday, Nov. 26.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers will be joined by Mike & The Moonpies. Tickets, which start at $20 (plus fees), go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 9 at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

