Jason Boland & The Stragglers returning to Cain's Ballroom for Leftover Turkey show

It’s a day-after-Thanksgiving tradition: A 16th annual Leftover Turkey live music show at Cain’s Ballroom will feature Jason Boland & The Stragglers in concert on Friday, Nov. 26.
Jason Boland & The Stragglers will be joined by Mike & The Moonpies. Tickets, which start at $20 (plus fees), go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 9 at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.
