Musical group Jason Boland and the Stragglers will be performing at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on April 29, a news release states.

Since forming, the band has sold half a million records and released 10 studio albums, the release continues.

The latest being their 2021 album "The Light Saw Me," the release adds.

The group has also been known to release famous covers of songs like "Tulsa Time" and Bob Dylan's "The Times Are A-Changin," the release states.

Tickets for the concert are available now starting at $19.50, the release states.