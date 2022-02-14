Jason Alden returning to BOK Center

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 and will be available online at bokcenter.com . The “Aldean Army” fan club can purchase tickets beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 at jasonaldean.com .

“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” Aldean said in a news release announcing the 34-city tour. “We are already thinking about the the setlist ... There will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it’s all about knowing you belong on the road.”