Jason Aldean returning to BOK Center
Jason Aldean, shown during a past performance at BOK Center, is returning in August. 

 Tulsa World file

Jason Aldean’s Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour with guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver will include a Saturday, Aug. 6 stop at BOK Center.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 and will be available online at bokcenter.com. The “Aldean Army” fan club can purchase tickets beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 at jasonaldean.com.

“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” Aldean said in a news release announcing the 34-city tour. “We are already thinking about the setlist ... There will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it’s all about knowing you belong on the road.”

“Rock And Roll Cowboy” is a track on Aldean’s pending double album “Macon, Georgia,” available April 22.

