Jana Jae to perform at Spotlight Theater

Jana Jae will perform May 14 at Tulsa's historic Spotlight Theater.

The Spotlight Theater will present Jana Jae, the "First Lady of Country Fiddle," in a special concert event 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the theater, 1381 Riverside Parkway.

Tickets for the show are $40, and can be reserved by calling 918-587-5030 or online at tulsaspotlighttheater.com.

The daughter of two classically trained violinists, Jae took up the violin as a toddler, and studied classical violin while also pursuing her interest in country music. She came to national fame in the 1970s, as the first female member of Buck Owens' band the Buckaroos, and her performing on her signature blue violin was a regular feature of the long-running syndicated variety show "Hee Haw."

Jae, a member of the National Fiddlers Hall of Fame, annually conducts a camp for young fiddler players in Grove.

