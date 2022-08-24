Jana Jae Fiddle Camp set in Grove

Grand Lake Festivals is presenting the 2022 Jana Jae Fiddle Camp Sept. 2-4 in Grove with events at Snider’s Camp (located one mile south and one-half mile east of Honey Creek Bridge) and daytime instructions at the Grove Civic Center, 18th and Main.

Participants will play on stage throughout the weekend, and spectators are welcome to enjoy free entertainment.

Musicians and instructors will cover all age groups and all levels of ability and interest in playing the fiddle/violin, guitar, mandolin and other instruments.

A lakeside kick-off party and barbecue dinner will launch the event the evening of Friday, Sept. 2 at Snider’s Camp. Entertainment will be provided by the Contraband String Band featuring Brad and Shirley Adams, plus Rosie Gorrell and Gary Stout. Others featured in the entertainment lineup will be Jana Jae, Barry “Bones” Patton and friends, Clint Walker, Shelly Williams and Karen White from The Touch of Silver Band and others.

Dinner and entertainment will be part of the event the evening of Saturday, Sept. 3, including an amateur fiddle contest. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the dinner ($10 plate) and free entertainment.

Workshops and stage performances are scheduled all day Saturday and Sunday at the Civic Center. A noon meal will be provided ($8 per plate).

At 9 a.m. Sunday, musicians will gather for a gospel hour at the Civic Center. An added attraction at noon on Sunday will be an opportunity for the public to see what the participants have been working on as they entertain around the lunch tables.

The Grand Finale presentation of all groups participating in the weekend camp will be featured on stage at 3 p.m. Sunday. Musicians from all backgrounds, cultures and age groups will learn new tunes, different styles, bowing, arranging and improvisation.

Each participant has the opportunity to enjoy playing in a group or as a soloist on stage, using helpful instructions and tips on how to perform in contests and how to engage an audience.

A news release said the Jana Jae Fiddle Camp is not just for fiddlers. Violin, viola, cello, mandolin, guitar, bass and other string and rhythm instruments are included. The workshop is open to participants regardless of age or prior experience.

For more information or to register online, visit grandlakefestivals.com or call 918-786-8896.