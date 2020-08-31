Jana Jae Fiddle Camp and Music Fest set for Labor Day Weekend

“Hee Haw” alum and accomplished fiddler Jana Jae, who stages a triple crown of annual events in Grove, is hosting the 2020 Jana Jae Fiddle Camp and Music Fest Sept. 4-6.
The festival isn’t just for fiddles. All acoustic instruments and all ages and levels are welcome at the event, according to a news release.
World champion bones player Barry Patton will join Jae, vocalist Clint Walker, guitarist Jim Garling and other professional musicians on stage and in small groups to teach during a weekend of sharing, learning and broadening musical horizons, according to the release.
Spacious venues will allow for social distancing with evening entertainment on 14 lakeside acres at Snider’s Camp and workshop classes during the day in the Grove Civic Center. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and enjoy lakeside evenings of entertainment free of charge.
CDC guidelines will be followed at the Civic Center and throughout the weekend, with temperatures taken at the door, free masks available at the door and social distancing.
For those who prefer to experience the event from a distance, Zoom classes are being offered for lessons on fiddle, guitar, mandolin, spoons, bones, and djembe drums, including group jam sessions. For more information or to register online, go to www.grandlakefestivals.com or call 918-786-8896.
Schedule
Friday, Sept. 4
At Snider’s Camp
6:30 p.m. Kickoff party with musical performers. It will include a 30-minute band contest, open stage and jamming. Optional barbecue dinner ($10 plate).
Saturday, Sept. 5
At Grove Civic Center
8:45 a.m. Registration.
9 a.m. Go to groups.
10 a.m. Small group sessions or workshops (drums with David Karnes; mandolin with Russ Weeks).
11 a.m. Prepare for lunch performances.
11:30 a.m. Lunch and lunch performances.
12:30 p.m. Small group sessions
1:30 p.m. Small group sessions.
3 p.m. Mini-master classes, groups on stage.
3:45 p.m. Small groups and individuals practice (prepare a group tune for Saturday night).
At Snider’s Camp
6:30 p.m. Dr. John’s fish fry dinner.
7 p.m. Festival fiddlers Jana Jae and friends, Contraband and more.
7:30 p.m. Amazing Amateur play-in.
8:30 p.m. Clint Walker, open stage.
Sunday, Sept. 6
At Grove Civic Center
9 a.m. Gospel Jam for all.
10 a.m. Small group sessions.
11 a.m. Small group sessions or workshops (drumming with David Karnes, spoons with Shirley Adams, bones with Barry Patton).
11:45 a.m. Lunch and lunch performances.
12:45 p.m. Small group sessions, mini master class with Jana Jae (fiddle Styles/bowings/improv) and how to play in a band.
1:45 p.m. Small group sessions.
2:45 p.m. Group performances on stage.
3:15 p.m. Farewell jam.
Jimmie Tramel
918-581-8389
Twitter: @JimmieTramel