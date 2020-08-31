Jana Jae Fiddle Camp and Music Fest set for Labor Day Weekend

“Hee Haw” alum and accomplished fiddler Jana Jae, who stages a triple crown of annual events in Grove, is hosting the 2020 Jana Jae Fiddle Camp and Music Fest Sept. 4-6.

The festival isn’t just for fiddles. All acoustic instruments and all ages and levels are welcome at the event, according to a news release.

World champion bones player Barry Patton will join Jae, vocalist Clint Walker, guitarist Jim Garling and other professional musicians on stage and in small groups to teach during a weekend of sharing, learning and broadening musical horizons, according to the release.

Spacious venues will allow for social distancing with evening entertainment on 14 lakeside acres at Snider’s Camp and workshop classes during the day in the Grove Civic Center. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and enjoy lakeside evenings of entertainment free of charge.

CDC guidelines will be followed at the Civic Center and throughout the weekend, with temperatures taken at the door, free masks available at the door and social distancing.