During the late summer and fall of 2020, as live-music bars resumed outdoor entertainment in responsibly safe ways, one particular band benefited from word-of-mouth recognition: “You’ve got to hear these guys. The front man is really young. The other band members are older guys. They cook.”

It didn’t take long for Jake & The Idols to develop a loyal fan base and become one of the more in-demand bands in the Tulsa area.

A guitarist and lead vocalist, Jake Karlik is the 23-year-old founder of the group. The Idols are Barry Seal (guitars, lap steel, vocals), drummer and vocalist Jeff Smith, bassist Sky Slater and recent addition Michael Baxter. "Papa Bax,” as he is nicknamed, completes the band’s sound with piano and soulfully old-school organ fills and solos.

Seal graduated from high school 28 years before Jake was born, and yet they are soulmates musically.

Jake’s father also is a guitarist and a huge influence on his son’s musical preferences. With Jake Karlik on lead guitar and vocals, the Idols play at the casinos and draw big crowds to south Tulsa venues like the 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar, PJ’s, The Stumbling Monkey and Encore. A few months ago, Jake & The Idols had a recording session in Tulsa’s legendary Church Studio.

During a gig at Maggie’s Music Box in Jenks, the Idols’ opening set included songs by the Allman Brothers, Joe Walsh, Grand Funk, Jimi Hendrix and Bill Withers. Also, there was a Jake & The Idols original: “Sweet Thing,” a tune that helped the band prevail in a Blues Challenge competition at Cain’s Ballroom.

