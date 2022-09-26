 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jake La Botz playing free show at Outsiders House

Jake La Botz

Jake La Botz, photographed at a 2008 "Rambo" premiere in Las Vegas, will perform Tuesday at the Outsiders House Museum. AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

 Jimmie Tramel

Music artist and actor Jake La Botz will perform a free show 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Outsiders House Museum, 731 N. Saint Louis Ave., as part of his Tattoo Across America Tour.

“From the first time I heard him playing guitar and singing his songs in a smoky bar on La Brea and Sunset, I became a devoted fan of Jake La Botz,” actor Steve Buscemi said in a quote that appears on jakelabotz.com.

La Botz’ filmography includes roles in “Rambo,” “On the Road” and “The Grace of Jake.” He starred in the stage musical “Ghost Brothers of Darkland County” written by Stephen King and John Mellencamp.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

