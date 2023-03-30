With all the acts in town, hardly any are known to put on an old, classic country show. Jacob Tovar doesn’t get it.

“I mean, this is the home of Bob Wills,” said Tovar, who’s opened for Chris Stapleton. “We got Billy Parker. Roy Clark. Hank Thompson. Everyone was from around here. I don't know why there aren’t others like me. Everyone is more pop-sounding. That’s not who I am.”

Tovar has played gigs since 2011, but one of his fans gave him a stage unlike any other: in an episode of the first season of “Reservation Dogs,” the shot-in-Oklahoma series on Hulu that follows the adventures of four youths.

“(Show co-creator) Sterlin Harjo was coming to my shows, and he was a big fan and asked if I wanted to be part of the show,” he said. “That’s how the band was able to perform on the show. He directed my music video for my single ‘I Felt Love.’ He’s a big supporter of local music. He believes in it.”

One of the songs Tovar played on the show, “Cleveland Summer Nights,” was written by another Tulsa artist, Wink Burcham, and recorded by another Tulsa artist, Isaac Hanson, one-third of the pop-rock trio Hanson.

“That helped Wink make some money, too,” Tovar said. “That’s what I am talking about. People are always blown away by how inviting we are around here.”

And it goes to the talent level that is around town. “We got great songwriters in this town along with performers. I mean, it wasn’t too long ago that Turnpike Troubadours and Zach Bryan were playing at Mercury Lounge. I could name several in town who will be stars.”

Listen to Tovar's album "Another Time, Another Place" on Apple Music and watch him perform on Sundays at Maggie's Music Box.

