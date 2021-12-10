Jack White schedules BOK Center stop on new tour

Jack White announced initial dates for his The Supply Chain Issues Tour, including a May 24 show at Tulsa’s BOK Center.
The Live Nation-produced tour, which includes White’s first headline shows in four years, will begin with two special “Fear the Dawn” album release shows April 8-9 at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre and continue through August 29 in Kansas City.
Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to the first pre-sale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13. Because Citi is the official card of the tour, Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 through the Citi Entertainment program. For Citi pre-sale details, visit citientertainment.com.
Fans can register here for a Thursday, Dec. 16 pre-sale by saving “Taking Me Back.” Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show. For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.
The tour is celebrating the upcoming release of two albums. “Fear the Dawn” arrives April 8 via Third Man Records and “Entering Heaven Alive” drops July 22. Both are available for pre-order on vinyl and CD.