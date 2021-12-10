Jack White schedules BOK Center stop on new tour

Jack White announced initial dates for his The Supply Chain Issues Tour, including a May 24 show at Tulsa’s BOK Center.

The Live Nation-produced tour, which includes White’s first headline shows in four years, will begin with two special “Fear the Dawn” album release shows April 8-9 at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre and continue through August 29 in Kansas City.

Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to the first pre-sale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13. Because Citi is the official card of the tour, Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 through the Citi Entertainment program. For Citi pre-sale details, visit citientertainment.com.

Fans can register here for a Thursday, Dec. 16 pre-sale by saving “Taking Me Back.” Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show. For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.