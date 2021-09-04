'It's family': Rocklahoma veteran arrives days in advance to begin camping and music vacation

Asked if there was an advantage to being at the front of the Rocklahoma waiting line, Osburn said, “Just kind of bragging rights — ‘Hey, I was the first one here this year.’”

Osburn is a Rocklahoma veteran. He got hooked in 2014 and is attending for the fifth time, but he is equipped with a camper for the first time. A trucker who was granted his Ozzy nickname by a dispatcher, he said he slept in his truck at Rocklahoma one year and camped out in a tent on other occasions. (No big deal; it was sort of like his Boy Scout days.)

Osburn isn’t just happy to be back. He’s fortunate to be back. He said he was involved in a “pretty horrible” accident a couple of years ago when a tractor-trailer pulled out in front of him. He veered off the road, flipped his truck, fractured his neck and sustained knee and shoulder injuries.

“I went from 55 miles per hour straight forward to zero, sitting in a ditch,” he said, indicating that he included the word “miracle” in the name of his Rocklahoma camp site because it’s a miracle he’s still around to reunite with his festival family.