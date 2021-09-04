'It's family': Rocklahoma veteran arrives days in advance to begin camping and music vacation

PRYOR — Ozzy arrived at Rocklahoma days before the music started.
Ozzy Osbourne?
Close.
Michael “Ozzy” Osburn drove his 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup from Tonkawa to the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor because he is vacationing at Rocklahoma, a 15th-year camping and music fest that began Friday and continues through the weekend.
Osburn’s pickup was tasked with the responsibility of pulling a Prowler camper and a flatbed trailer loaded with a smoker, a generator, a freezer, ice chests, a refrigerator and camping necessities, including 22 bags of ice.
Dude came prepared.
“That’s the way of the Eagle Scout,” Osburn said. “You’ve got to be prepared.”
The Eagle Scout was Rocklahoma’s early bird.
The gates opened at noon Sunday for campers. Osburn rolled up to the entrance around 1 p.m. Saturday. By 11:30 a.m. Sunday, eight other vehicles pulling campers were parked behind his truck in anticipation of the gates opening.
Why arrive 23 hours in advance? Osburn said the pickup had never before pulled the camper and the whole “kit and kaboodle,” so he wanted to leave early enough to fix any problems that popped up en route. A problem popped up after arrival. His vehicle’s battery went dead, and he zipped to Walmart for a replacement.
Asked if there was an advantage to being at the front of the Rocklahoma waiting line, Osburn said, “Just kind of bragging rights — ‘Hey, I was the first one here this year.’”
Osburn is a Rocklahoma veteran. He got hooked in 2014 and is attending for the fifth time, but he is equipped with a camper for the first time. A trucker who was granted his Ozzy nickname by a dispatcher, he said he slept in his truck at Rocklahoma one year and camped out in a tent on other occasions. (No big deal; it was sort of like his Boy Scout days.)
Osburn isn’t just happy to be back. He’s fortunate to be back. He said he was involved in a “pretty horrible” accident a couple of years ago when a tractor-trailer pulled out in front of him. He veered off the road, flipped his truck, fractured his neck and sustained knee and shoulder injuries.
“I went from 55 miles per hour straight forward to zero, sitting in a ditch,” he said, indicating that he included the word “miracle” in the name of his Rocklahoma camp site because it’s a miracle he’s still around to reunite with his festival family.
Osburn could have vacationed any number of places, but he picked Rocklahoma in part because “it’s family.” Continuing, he said, “I know it’s a messed-up family when you get this many people. Look at your own family. You get a family reunion of 50 people and, you know, there’s going to be a little drama. You get tens of thousands of people, there is going to be a little drama. But, all in all, it’s a great family and we have each other’s backs. If you mess up, you’re going to know about it.”
Osburn came equipped to feed a family. He brought pork loin, racks of ribs and brisket. He makes and smokes his own barbecue sauce because why pour cold barbecue sauce over smoked meat? He’s going to make some friends with that smoker.
“That’s why I do it,” he said. “I would smoke every day of the year — rain, snow, sleet, shine, tornado, earthquake, which describes a typical Oklahoma day. I do it all and just give away the sauce because I like it.”
Speaking of “likes,” Osburn was asked about his taste in music. Hatebreed was blaring from an exterior speaker he placed outside his truck while he was in line for the Rocklahoma gates to open. He said he’s into all kinds of metal and rock (with the exception of pop rock) and he mentioned the band Cannibal Corpse as an example.
“Surprisingly to a lot of people, I can go from ‘Hacksaw Decapitation’ (by Cannibal Corpse) to ‘Sing, Sing, Sing’ by Benny Goodman,” Osburn said. “The reason I know that song was because I grew up playing drums in the high school jazz band there in Tonkawa.”
Osburn’s top Rocklahoma moment so far?
Jackyl was playing in 2017 when Osburn was in Rocklahoma’s pit area for the first and only time.
“At the end of the set, (lead singer Jesse James Dupree’s) mic stand is actually a shotgun,” Osburn said. “He pulls up his mic stand and fires off a blank and throws the blank out to the crowd. I got the shotgun shell.”
Osburn wore the shell on a string for the rest of that day. Now it’s stashed away at his home.
Is there one artist Osburn is looking forward to seeing at Rocklahoma 2020?
“I don’t come to see one person,” he said. “The only time I did that was 2014 when Black Label Society was going to be there and I got to see Zakk Wylde.”
Osburn said some artists have put on a better live show than he expected and some performances fell short of expectations. He has learned to go into Rocklahoma with an open mind.
“Don’t come in expecting the best of everything,” he said. “Don’t come in expecting the best of your campsite neighbor. Don’t expect the worst, either.”
Rocklahoma will be held over Labor Day Weekend for the first time. (The festival was previously staged during Memorial Day weekend.) Osburn urged festivalgoers to drink water and electrolytes in order to stay hydrated.
Asked if he had advice for Rocklahoma rookies, he said this: “Follow the rules and have fun. If you follow the rules, you don’t get kicked out. But, win or lose, have fun. You’re in the campgrounds. You’re partying. As long as you’re not being violent or belligerent, you’ll be OK.”
Rocklahoma and the Mayes County Health Department are “strongly encouraging” fans to get a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result before attending the festival. Osburn, who said he is vaccinated, was asked if he was worried about the virus.
“I mean, there’s always going to be a bit of a worry, but I chose to come here to be around tens of thousands of people,” he said. “If I was ‘worried, worried,’ I would have stayed at home.”
