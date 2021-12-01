Iron Maiden announces BOK Center tour stop in 2022

Iron Maiden’s The Legacy of the Best World Tour is returning to North America in 2022 and will include a Sept. 15 show at Tulsa’s BOK Center.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will include fan favorites and some songs from Iron Maiden’s new studio album (Senjutsu) that are being played live for the first time. Trivium will be the support act in Tulsa.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, December 10 at bokcenter.com.

Registration for first access to tickets is open now via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform and will run through 9 p.m. Dec. 5. A Verified Fan pre-sale begins 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. There will be an exclusive pre-sale for Iron Maiden Fan Club members beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. All pre-sales end 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.

“We’re really looking forward to our return to North America so we can bring The Legacy Of The Beast show to places we didn’t get to in 2019 and to other cities we’ve not played for many years,” vocalist Bruce Dickinson said in a news release.