Inaugural Jazz on the Green will be livestream event

The Oklahoma Film and Music Office (OF+MO) is sponsoring Jazz on the Green, an inaugural event presented by Water from the Rock Productions, on Friday, Sept. 11. The livestream event will begin at 7 p.m. and will be accessible via Jazz on the Green Facebook page.

Michael Fields Jr., a Tulsa-based international recording artist, bassist and founder of Water on the Rock Productions, is bringing together a celebrated list of local, regional, national and internationally acclaimed cross-genre jazz musicians with styles ranging from smooth, contemporary and modern, to pop and R&B.

Due to safety concerns presented by COVID-19, Jazz on the Green, like so many music festivals, has decided to pivot from a scheduled in-person gathering at Guthrie Green to a virtual event featuring performances by Eldredge Jackson, Lin Rountree, Michael Fields, Jr., Adam Hawley and more.

“We’re proud to sponsor the inaugural Jazz on the Green virtual festival,” Tara Maloy Sofsky of the Oklahoma Film and Music Office said. “We understand the challenges of gathering together in person, but Oklahomans know that the show must go on and this is a great opportunity to support Oklahoma’s jazz scene.”

For more information about Jazz on the Green, visit jazzonthegreen.net.