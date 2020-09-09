 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inaugural Jazz on the Green will be livestream event

Inaugural Jazz on the Green will be livestream event

Only $5 for 5 months
Eldredge Jackson

Eldredge Jackson will be among performers at an inaugural Jazz on the Green event that will be livestreamed. Tulsa World file

The Oklahoma Film and Music Office (OF+MO) is sponsoring Jazz on the Green, an inaugural event presented by Water from the Rock Productions, on Friday, Sept. 11. The livestream event will begin at 7 p.m. and will be accessible via Jazz on the Green Facebook page.

Michael Fields Jr., a Tulsa-based international recording artist, bassist and founder of Water on the Rock Productions, is bringing together a celebrated list of local, regional, national and internationally acclaimed cross-genre jazz musicians with styles ranging from smooth, contemporary and modern, to pop and R&B.

Due to safety concerns presented by COVID-19, Jazz on the Green, like so many music festivals, has decided to pivot from a scheduled in-person gathering at Guthrie Green to a virtual event featuring performances by Eldredge Jackson, Lin Rountree, Michael Fields, Jr., Adam Hawley and more.

“We’re proud to sponsor the inaugural Jazz on the Green virtual festival,” Tara Maloy Sofsky of the Oklahoma Film and Music Office said. “We understand the challenges of gathering together in person, but Oklahomans know that the show must go on and this is a great opportunity to support Oklahoma’s jazz scene.”

For more information about Jazz on the Green, visit jazzonthegreen.net.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week: Pippin's taproom's Peaches and Cream ale

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News