Tom Petty visited Tulsa at the start of his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career and tinkered around with band mates at Leon Russell’s Church Studio.

Petty and his pre-Heartbreakers band, Mudcrutch, signed their first record deal with Shelter Records, a label owned by Russell and business partner Denny Cordell.

It feels like a proper nod to the past that Petty songs will be part of Carney Fest, a new Church Studio-presented cultural music festival scheduled 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 15, outside the historic venue.

Trenton Avenue will be blocked off from Third Street to Fourth Place. A covered stage will be on festival turf. Ann Bell, accompanied by artists carrying on the Tulsa Sound, will perform at 7:50 p.m. Reverend Horton Heat will play a headlining set beginning at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available at carneyfest.com.

The music lineup also includes Brad Absher & the Superials, Jake & The Idols, Dante & The Bird Dogs, Brent Giddens, Until Now, Travis Kidd, Zac Wenzel and an Oklahoma City-based group that will reintroduce guests to the songs of Petty, who died in 2017. That group is Insider: A Tribute to Tom Petty.

“With Tom’s connection to Tulsa and the Church Studio, making his music a part of the celebration is an easy sell,” lead vocalist Neil Taylor said, indicating that his band hopes to see Tulsa and Church Studio as a bigger part of the “known” story of Petty. “We are here to help.”

Petty’s Tulsa ties — did he spend much time here? did he record here? — seemed foggy before a recently published (and thorough) Russell biography by Bill Janovitz filled in some blanks.

Janovitz wrote that Petty and Mudcrutch traveled by van from their home state of Florida to shop a Mudcrutch demo tape around Hollywood and perhaps land a record deal. Mudcrutch secured a handshake agreement with London Records.

Petty returned to Florida with the intent of bringing the entire band back to California. Cordell sweet-talked the group into making a stop-over in Tulsa while traveling west.

The book (“Leon Russell: The Master of Space and Time’s Journey Through Rock & Roll History”) said Cordell met Mudcrutch at the Ranch House Diner — now a Freeway Cafe location across from Church Studio — and the band was “instantly charmed” by the Englishman. Cordell gave the cash-strapped musicians some pocket money. He invited them to spend the night in Tulsa and do some recording at Church Studio the following day. Mudcrutch accepted the offer and signed with Shelter Records.

Mudcrutch subsequently spent time in California and Tulsa. Members of the band lived briefly at Russell’s home in Encino — and that’s where Mudcrutch broke up, according to the book. Petty was retained as a songwriter (Russell summoned him for team-up sessions) and potential solo artist. Mudcrutch members Mike Campbell and Benmont Trench continued with Petty as members of the Heartbreakers. Read the book for an interesting story about Russell advising young Petty that he needed to earn the right to do something Tulsa-born drummer Jim Keltner was doing.

Asked how the Petty tribute group came about, Taylor said, “I had the idea that, after many years of hearing I resembled Tom in sound and performance, it would be fun to do ‘an evening of Tom Petty.’ We scheduled two shows. We kept getting asked to do it. We got better each time, accumulated more instruments for the show, and here we are seven years in.”

Joining Taylor in the band are Lance Dierker (bass and vocals), Wayman McCallister (drums and vocals), Carl Piowaty (lead guitar and vocals), Alex Blazy (keys, guitars, ukulele, vocals), Kris Piowaty (vocals) and Sarah Piowaty (vocals).

You can correctly assume everyone in the group loves Petty music.

“We’ve become bigger fans as time goes by,” Taylor said. “The more we play the music and interact with Tom’s fans, the deeper the connection. It has been a wonderful experience for all of us. The music has universal themes that people from all walks of life and all ages connect with. I might add that this music has brought us closer as friends, as well. It’s powerful stuff.”

The tribute band has something in common with Mudcrutch. Both have done some recording at Church Studio.

“We thought it would be apropos for us to record where Tom, Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench kicked off their recording career,” Taylor said. “We started that part of the project this past winter and hope to continue that relationship with the studio. It was an incredible, intimidating and humbling experience. We have been asked to publicly debut that song (an original song) at this year’s Carney Fest. More songs to come...”

Carney Fest gets its name from the title of Russell’s third studio album, “Carney,” which was released in 1972 — the same year he returned to his hometown and purchased Church Studio.

“With the iconic album cover and his hit song ‘Tight Rope,’ it dawned on us that naming our festival ‘Carney’ is a notable way to capture the essence of the special history of Leon and the Church, yet showing we have embarked on a new season of the studio’s legacy,” Church Studio owner Teresa Knox said.

“All of the performing artists have recorded with us the past year. We are here to serve musicians and expand their and our fan base. If we can accomplish this while having a measurable economic impact on our community, we have done our job.”

The festival will have a carnival-style theme and will feature food, exhibitors, art, a children’s area and hourly tours of Church Studio, which reopened in 2022 following a major renovation.

“Carney Fest exists to have a live music experience that preserves traditions of Tulsa’s creative history,” Knox said. “Our goal is to delight fans, LeonLifers, locals and tourists with delicious food, varied craft offerings and excellent music in an authentic and fun way. The musicality of the neighborhood didn’t come to life until 1972, so we are hoping to capture that ‘70s vibe at a time when analog was king, and a clown, juggler or guitar solo could command your full attention.”