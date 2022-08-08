 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'I'm finding my way,' Vince Gill tells the Oklahoman ahead of Tulsa, OKC shows this week

Vince Gill

Vince Gill performs May 16, 2022, in Tulsa. "To try to figure out how to play the guitar again has been the biggest challenge. I haven't really played much in two, three years," he told the Oklahoman. "So, it's a struggle, but it's kind of a fun struggle, trying to get my hands to link up to my brain. ... But I'm finding my way." 

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Vince Gill, who was born in Norman and raised in Oklahoma City, is finding his way back home. The acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician is slated to play in Tulsa and OKC

And living through a pandemic hasn't changed his homecoming ritual: relishing the first moment he steps on Okie red dirt, visiting his mom and sister and dining at Ted's Café Escondido.

Peter Jackson claims Amazon ghosted him during 'Lord of the Rings' TV development

