'I'm finding my way,' Vince Gill tells the Oklahoman ahead of Tulsa, OKC shows this week

Brandy McDonnell
The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — Vince Gill, who was born in Norman and raised in Oklahoma City, is finding his way back home. The acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician is slated to play in Tulsa and OKC
And living through a pandemic hasn't changed his homecoming ritual: relishing the first moment he steps on Okie red dirt, visiting his mom and sister and dining at Ted's Café Escondido.
Photos: The Eagles along with Vince Gill perform at the BOK Center
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Vince Gill performs with the Eagles at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Vince Gill performs with the Eagles at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Vince Gill performs with the Eagles at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Vince Gill performs with the Eagles at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Vince Gill performs with the Eagles at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Vince Gill performs with the Eagles at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Vince Gill performs with the Eagles at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
People line up to see the Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
People line up to see the Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
People line up to see the Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
People line up to see the Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
People line up to see the Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Jean Rodgers checks in fans before the Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Jean Rodgers checks in fans before the Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Leigh and Brent Kashwer before the Eagles perform at the BOK arena on May 16, 2022
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!