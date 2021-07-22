 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IDL Ballroom saying goodbye with all-star music jam
0 Comments

IDL Ballroom saying goodbye with all-star music jam

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stephen Pearcy

Stephen Pearcy, shown during a 2013 performance in Phoenix, will be among music artists at the IDL Ballroom's farewell all-star jam. Rick Scuteri/AP Images

 Jimmie Tramel

IDL Ballroom will turn up the volume before turning out the lights.

Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, Phil Lewis of L.A. Guns and Sebastian Bach, formerly of Skid Row, are coming to Tulsa for an IDL Ballroom farewell show Saturday, July 24.

Doug Burgess of DEB Concerts, which has partnered with IDL Ballroom for 25 shows, wanted the venue to go out with a bang instead of a whimper, so a plan was made to bring in an all-star lineup for the farewell show. Also participating in the all-star jam: bassist Michael Devin of Whitesnake, drummer Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper), and guitarist Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach).

The farewell show is doubling as a birthday bash for TV/radio host and music historian Eddie Trunk, who will host the event.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for the 9:30 p.m. show. Tickets are $40 in advance at stubwire.com and $45 at the door.

IDL Ballroom issued a press release which said that, after 13 years in business, the entertainment group IDL Quad Group (led by Angie and Tom Green) and the group’s respective venues -- IDL Ballroom, the Unicorn Club (previously known as Electric Circus from 2010 to 2017) and Enso -- will be closing their doors for good after the final evening of business on Saturday, August 14.

The release said new owners purchased the building that is home to the venues in the spring.

“It’s hard to believe – a total gut punch – the realization that after 13 years of a thriving, successful business that was a pioneer in downtown nightlife, coupled with the fact that we made it through over three months of COVID lockdowns last year and survived the closure followed by months more of capacity restrictions in order to open back up, that it’s all coming to an end,” the release said.

The release said it’s genuinely heartbreaking to experience the closure after fighting hard to survive the difficulties of 2020.

“Ultimately, we want to say ‘thank you for 13 wonderful years,” the release said. “We have been fortunate to host so many weddings, concerts, corporate/private parties and curated special events... We have packed out countless concerts and created so many beautiful memories and friendships over these years. And while it’s going to be hard to leave our legacy and hard work behind, it has been amazing to see downtown Tulsa grow and change over the years. We are glad to have our little moment in Tulsa history. Thank you to everyone who walked through our doors and supported our local family business all these years.”

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is relying on NBA momentum and celebrity tweets to get it through opening day. The film features plenty of classic Warner Brothers characters – including some most kids wouldn’t recognize – and one of those winner-take-all games. It builds to the big game, of course, but this time out “Space Jam” has better effects and animation.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Megan Thee Stallion reveals she hid her dream of being a rapper from her mom

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Acclaimed fiddler and fiddle shop owner Byron Berline dies
Music

Acclaimed fiddler and fiddle shop owner Byron Berline dies

  • Updated

A three-time national fiddle champ, Berline played or recorded with Bill Monroe, the Flying Burrito Brothers, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Willie Nelson, The Eagles, The Byrds, Earl Scruggs, Rod Stewart, the Doobie Brothers, John Denver and Tammy Wynette.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News