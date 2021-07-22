IDL Ballroom saying goodbye with all-star music jam

“It’s hard to believe – a total gut punch – the realization that after 13 years of a thriving, successful business that was a pioneer in downtown nightlife, coupled with the fact that we made it through over three months of COVID lockdowns last year and survived the closure followed by months more of capacity restrictions in order to open back up, that it’s all coming to an end,” the release said.

“Ultimately, we want to say ‘thank you for 13 wonderful years,” the release said. “We have been fortunate to host so many weddings, concerts, corporate/private parties and curated special events... We have packed out countless concerts and created so many beautiful memories and friendships over these years. And while it’s going to be hard to leave our legacy and hard work behind, it has been amazing to see downtown Tulsa grow and change over the years. We are glad to have our little moment in Tulsa history. Thank you to everyone who walked through our doors and supported our local family business all these years.”