'House' party: Daryl Hall's body of work celebrated during tour with Todd Rundgren

Daryl Hall is one-half of the top-selling music duo of all time. And he’s more than that.

Hall is on his first solo tour in a decade and will perform May 20 at Tulsa Theater with special guest Todd Rundgren and the “Live From Daryl’s House” band.

Hall is touring in support of “BeforeAfter,” a two-disc solo retrospective album that features material from five solo albums, plus never-before-released performances from his groundbreaking web and TV series, “Live From Daryl’s House.”

Here are excerpt of a phone conversation with Hall in advance of his return to Tulsa. Hall & Oates opened a 2017 tour here.

What’s the story behind the ‘BeforeAfter’ album?

“It’s sort of self-explanatory; I have this whole, alternative body of work that I’ve been doing for most of my life. It’s part of what I do, you know? In fact, it’s just as important as what I do under the name Hall & Oates. So I thought that it was time now to unleash this on the world and show what I do outside of what a lot of people think is what I do most of the time. It’s an important part of my life.”

And you’re bringing this to the forefront?

“That’s the idea. I figured if not now, when? It’s important for people to understand what I do with my creative world. It’s important to me, anyway. I’ve been featuring a lot of these songs over the years on my TV show, ‘Live From Daryl’s House,’ but I have never really put it out as any kind of compilation, so I thought it was appropriate right now.”

I peeked at set lists from recent tour stops. There are solo songs, plus Hall & Oates songs and some covers. Do I have that correct?

“It’s all the same to me. I do ‘Here Comes the Rain Again’ because that was on LFDH. That’s on the compilation album. That’s why I’m doing that. That’s the cover song. The other ones are just my songs.”

Todd Rundgren isn’t just a guest on the tour. He performs with you on a couple of songs?

“We’re doing a real ‘Live From Daryl’s House’ kind of thing. He’s using my band and doing his set and then I do my set and then I bring him out and we do a few songs together.”

I bet people love that.

“It’s working. People are used to this with me. The ‘Live From Daryl’s House’ format is something that people I won’t say expect, but it’s something they are very familiar with and that’s what I’m doing basically.”

Do you just love collaborating and jamming with people?

“I do. It’s really my favorite form of creativity. I come up with all these ideas on my own, but I like the interplay between what I come up with and what other people bring to the table — and then also what they come with and then what I bring to the table. It goes both ways. It’s just my favorite form of creativity.”

That seems like an adventure because you never know where it might take you.

“Exactly. You never know. That’s the beauty of it is when you work with really unusual people and talented people and people you respect, things happen. Things happen that are greater than the sum of their parts.”

You seem so cool that I can’t imagine anybody would not want to jam with Daryl Hall.

“I don’t seem to have any problem getting people to do it. It’s always a positive experience, really.”

Surely no one has ever turned you down?

“Oh, I have had a couple of attudinal (expletive deleted).”

The whole concept of ‘Live From Daryl’s House’ was bringing the world to you?

“It really was something that I came up with that, at the time, it was unheard of, really, to do something like this on the Internet and sort of turn the whole experience of performing on its head. Instead of me going to the world, the world comes to me in my house and the whole idea is to not rehearse it and not have an act and not allow any of the guests to do their act and all that kind of thing and just really keep it real and let people see what musicians do when they just kind of hang out together.”

Some things are made for TV, but ‘Live From Daryl’s House’ feels authentic and viewers “get” that it’s just some folks playing music together.

“Of all reality shows, this is the only one that I know of that actually is reality. It’s not scripted. It’s not pandering to any corporate agendas or anything like that. It just is. There’s something about the honesty of it and the spontaneity of it that obviously appeals to people.”

A live stage show is a reality show, too, in that when you perform it’s all happening in real time in front of peoples’ eyeballs.

Well, sure it is, with the difference being that a stage show is somewhat rehearsed and it has a format and it has a set list and all that, but yes, you never know what’s going to happen on stage. Some bands, they do the exact same thing every night. Any musicians I work with, we change it up and improvise and do things like that.

“Every Time You Go Away” is on your set list. Those of us who bought the Hall & Oates album “Voices” know it was one of your tracks before Paul Young covered it.

“Paul did a great job with it and made it popular around the world. I’ve been playing it ever since I wrote it.”

Not to take anything away from his version, but your version has its own vibe.

“I wrote it like it was almost like a gospel soul arrangement. That’s how I conceived the song. That’s pretty much how I did it.”

I didn’t realize until doing research that it was a fight to get your first solo album (“Sacred Songs”) released in 1980. You recorded it in 1977 and had to fight to get it out there.

“The late ’70s were a very, very strange time for music. There were a lot of negative things going on — in society too. It was very polarized. There was that whole rock versus disco BS that was going down. There was complete control by the record executives, by the record companies and the program directors. It was a very restrictive time. I’m anything but restricted, and I wanted to do something different and that was a hard thing to get people to go along with. It took history and years to vindicate it.”

I would think a label doesn’t like “different” when you’re already established as something else.

“They’re all about taking money. They want to run with the cash cow.”

Is commercial success the same thing in your eyes as success? Or is success a different thing than commercial success?

“I don’t see them as the same thing at all. Commercial success, it’s not what I strive toward. I strive toward excellence, whatever it is, and getting my point across. If a lot of people buy it and a lot of people respond to it, that’s a good thing, but that’s not my motivation.”

You are part of the biggest-selling duo of all time. Who’s your favorite duo that’s not Hall & Oates?

“I would say Jagger and Richards.”

You were among peers when you recorded “We Are the World,” but were you in awe of anybody in that room?

“I wasn’t in awe. I’m not awed by other musicians, you know? But the point is I was awed by the event and by the moment. It was the most unique situation I have ever been in, in my life, where everybody in the room was this outrageous superstar and a successful person. And they were on their own. Each person was on their own without an entourage or anything like that. And the way people interacted with each other, because of that, it was a very, very unique situation.”

What a moment in time that was.

“It was surreal.”

Anything you want to say that I haven’t yet given you a chance to say?

“I’m just really happy playing this set that I’m doing. I think people are really responding to it and they really like it. Come on out and watch it, man. You will be surprised.”

