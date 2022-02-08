 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horton Records, Juicemaker Lounge team for monthly series featuring Tulsa music artists
0 Comments

Horton Records, Juicemaker Lounge team for monthly series featuring Tulsa music artists

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Paul Benjaman

Paul Benjaman and other Tulsa artists will be featured during a monthly music series backed by Horton Records and Juicemaker Lounge. Tulsa World file

 Joey Johnson

Brian Horton, president of the nonprofit record label Horton Records, announced that Horton Records is collaborating with Tulsa’s Juicemaker Lounge beginning Feb. 26 for a monthly “In the Blender” music series showcasing local talent.

The series will feature a diverse lineup of Tulsa music artists at Juicemaker Lounge on the last Saturday of each month through June. Artists will include Paul Benjaman (Feb. 26); Blind Oath, Reeking Mass and Constant Peril (March 26); Seth Lee Jones (April 30); Golden Ones, Morningstar and Groucho (May 28); and the Chris Combs Trio with Mike Dee (June 25).

Admission will be $10 at the door.

Juicemaker Lounge, 3508 S. Sheridan, is co-owned by Tulsa musician Tori Ruffin, long-time guitarist for Prince protégé Morris Day & the Time and founder of the local rock-funk-hip-hop band Freak Juice. Encouraging fans to “get into the blender,” Juicemaker Lounge seeks to introduce audiences to a wide-range of local, regional and national talent, while creating a welcoming space for Tulsans of every background.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Tori Ruffin and the Juicemaker Lounge on this series,” Horton said in a news release announcing the venture. “Tori and Horton Records are all about music and community. We believe this is the perfect way to build up our local music scene and bring all kinds of people together.”

Horton Records was named one of 21 finalists for the 2022 ONE (Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence) Awards, presented by the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits. Award winners will be announced April 9 during a celebration at Southern Hills Country Club.

“We are honored to be named one of the finalists for this prestigious award,” Horton said. “Our motto is ‘musicians first, community always,’ and we’re thrilled to stand alongside so many outstanding nonprofits working to make Oklahoma a better place.”

For more information, go to hortonrecords.org or facebook.com/JUICEMAKERMUSIC.

Tulsa World Scene: 'Bruce Springsteen Live!' exhibit; Tulsa Botanic Garden classes John Cooper of the band Skillet talking Spiderman and Star Wars

Also, how would you like to surprise your Valentine with a skunk? Oklahoma Wildlife Ranch has you covered.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Robert Pattinson's skin looked green by end of 'The Batman' shoot

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert