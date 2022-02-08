Horton Records, Juicemaker Lounge team for monthly series featuring Tulsa music artists

Brian Horton, president of the nonprofit record label Horton Records, announced that Horton Records is collaborating with Tulsa’s Juicemaker Lounge beginning Feb. 26 for a monthly “In the Blender” music series showcasing local talent.

The series will feature a diverse lineup of Tulsa music artists at Juicemaker Lounge on the last Saturday of each month through June. Artists will include Paul Benjaman (Feb. 26); Blind Oath, Reeking Mass and Constant Peril (March 26); Seth Lee Jones (April 30); Golden Ones, Morningstar and Groucho (May 28); and the Chris Combs Trio with Mike Dee (June 25).

Admission will be $10 at the door.

Juicemaker Lounge, 3508 S. Sheridan, is co-owned by Tulsa musician Tori Ruffin, long-time guitarist for Prince protégé Morris Day & the Time and founder of the local rock-funk-hip-hop band Freak Juice. Encouraging fans to “get into the blender,” Juicemaker Lounge seeks to introduce audiences to a wide-range of local, regional and national talent, while creating a welcoming space for Tulsans of every background.