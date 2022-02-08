Horton Records, Juicemaker Lounge team for monthly series featuring Tulsa music artists

Brian Horton, president of the nonprofit record label Horton Records, announced that Horton Records is collaborating with Tulsa’s Juicemaker Lounge beginning Feb. 26 for a monthly “In the Blender” music series showcasing local talent.
The series will feature a diverse lineup of Tulsa music artists at Juicemaker Lounge on the last Saturday of each month through June. Artists will include Paul Benjaman (Feb. 26); Blind Oath, Reeking Mass and Constant Peril (March 26); Seth Lee Jones (April 30); Golden Ones, Morningstar and Groucho (May 28); and the Chris Combs Trio with Mike Dee (June 25).
Admission will be $10 at the door.
Juicemaker Lounge, 3508 S. Sheridan, is co-owned by Tulsa musician Tori Ruffin, long-time guitarist for Prince protégé Morris Day & the Time and founder of the local rock-funk-hip-hop band Freak Juice. Encouraging fans to “get into the blender,” Juicemaker Lounge seeks to introduce audiences to a wide-range of local, regional and national talent, while creating a welcoming space for Tulsans of every background.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Tori Ruffin and the Juicemaker Lounge on this series,” Horton said in a news release announcing the venture. “Tori and Horton Records are all about music and community. We believe this is the perfect way to build up our local music scene and bring all kinds of people together.”
Horton Records was named one of 21 finalists for the 2022 ONE (Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence) Awards, presented by the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits. Award winners will be announced April 9 during a celebration at Southern Hills Country Club.
“We are honored to be named one of the finalists for this prestigious award,” Horton said. “Our motto is ‘musicians first, community always,’ and we’re thrilled to stand alongside so many outstanding nonprofits working to make Oklahoma a better place.”
For more information, go to hortonrecords.org or facebook.com/JUICEMAKERMUSIC.