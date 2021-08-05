Horton Records announces lineup for Rock 'n Folk 'n Chili Cook-off

Tulsa musicians Seth Lee Jones & Friends, BC & The Big Rig, KALO, Dane & The Soup and the Tom Skinner’s Science Project will perform at Horton Records’ eighth annual Rock ’n Folk ’n Chili Cook-off Saturday Nov. 6 at Cain’s Ballroom.

The lineup was announced by Brian Horton, president of the local nonprofit record label.

The all-ages, family-friendly fundraiser features chili samples from Tulsa-area restaurants and food trucks, plus door prizes, live art, raffles and silent auctions.

“It’s been humbling to see this event grow each year, with people coming from near and far to celebrate Tulsa-area music, food, art and community,” Horton said in a news relese.

“It’s hard to believe this will be the eighth year. It’s become a tradition for many and even a kickoff for the upcoming holiday season. While the Horton Records mission is focused on supporting our music community, we also want to connect with other people and organizations through music and events. Our focus has been, musicians first, community always.”

Donations of coats and non-perishable food items will be collected at the door for those in need. Those who choose to donate will receive discounted admission.

General admission tickets are $15 in advance or $20 day of show. Kids 12-under are free. A limited number of reserved tables of four are available for $150, plus fees. Tickets include all-you-can-sample chili from Tulsa-area restaurants and food trucks (while supplies last). For tickets, go to etix.com.

