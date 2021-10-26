Hippie Sabotage tour stop set at Cain's Ballroom

Hippie Sabotage is bringing its Rooms of Hallucination Tour to Cain’s Ballroom for a Tuesday, March 8 performance. Hippie Sabotage will be joined by Daisy Guttridge.
Tickets start at $29, plus fees, for the 16-over show. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com and by phone at 800-514-3849.
