Hinder coming to Hard Rock

Hinder

Lead singer Austin Winkler and Hinder perform during "A Night for Vets: An MTV Concert for the Brave" in this 2008 photo. Hinder was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2007. AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

 Jimmie Tramel

Hinder, a multi-platinum rock band from Oklahoma City, will perform Friday, June 17 at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets are $24.50 and go on sale Thursday, April 14.

Hinder has sold more than four million albums and 10 million singles in addition to generating 150 million video views and more than 100 million streams. The band’s 2005 debut album, “Extreme Behavior,” climbed to No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified platinum three times.

In 2008, Hinder’s sophomore effort, “Take It To The Limit,” surpassed the first album by peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and hitting the mainstream rock chart at No. 3 with the single “Use Me.”

The band followed with a No. 1 top modern rock/alternative album, “All American Nightmare,” and a No. 3 top hard rock album, “Welcome To The Freakshow.”

For more information on Hinder, visit HinderMusic.com. For tickets to the Hard Rock Live show, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com or call 918-384-ROCK. The box office is open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

