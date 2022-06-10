'Highway to Henryetta' festival begins with a Troy Aikman gift – computers to 300 students

When Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman announced last year that he would host a “Highway to Henryetta” music festival in his hometown — and that it would be headlined by country superstar Blake Shelton — there was the explanation that proceeds would benefit education and community initiatives in the Henryetta-Okmulgee area.

The “Highway to Henryetta” happens on two stages on Saturday, as gates open at 11 a.m. at Henryetta’s Nichols Park, but Aikman and corporate sponsors already have taken their first steps in providing a better situation for students.

On Friday, AT&T, Compudopt and Aikman collaborated on a gift to Henryetta and Okmulgee students: 300 refurbished computers, digital literacy training and technical support.

Quoted in a press release, Aikman said: "The teachers work so hard to give their students the best education possible, and they deserve the resources needed to flourish in school. I am very proud to partner with organizations like AT&T and Compudopt to equip students from my hometown with the tools they need to succeed.”

Since the onset of COVID-19, according to a Pew Research study, 27% of surveyed parents said their children had to complete homework on a cell phone, and 16% of students were unable to complete their work at all due to lack of any computer. The percentages were higher in lower-income households.

“The learning loss experienced by students all over the nation, due to COVID-19, disproportionately affects under-resourced students,” said Megan Steckly, chief executive officer of Compudopt. “We are proud to extend our program service footprint to the state of Oklahoma and connect Henryetta and Okmulgee students to the resources they deserve.”

The Aikman donation is part of a $2 billion AT&T initiative to outfit more students and households with technology tools.