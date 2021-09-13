 Skip to main content
Highly Suspect, Flatland Cavalry set Cain's Ballroom shows
Highly Suspect, Flatland Cavalry set Cain's Ballroom shows

  Updated
Highly Suspect

Johnny Stevens of Highly Suspect performs on day three at Lollapalooza 2017. Highly Suspect is coming to Cain's Ballroom. Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

 Rob Grabowski

Highly Suspect is bringing its Devil's in the Details Tour to Cain's Ballroom Wednesday, Oct. 27 and Flatland Cavalry will perform at the historic venue Friday, Dec. 17.

Tickets for both shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17th at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

Tickets start at $22, plus fees, for Flatland Cavalry. Tickets start at $35, plus fees, for Highly Suspect.

For both shows, all attendees must show proof of full vaccination (actual vaccination card, a photocopy of the card or a picture/photo of the card) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours prior to the show.

